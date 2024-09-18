Wheeling Symphony Kicks Off 95th Season with the 'Legacy of the WSO'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Help the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra (WSO) celebrate 95 years of music! On September 27 at 7:30 pm at the Capitol Theatre, the WSO will perform the Legacy of the WSO, the first concert in their 95th anniversary season. Designed to honor the past while celebrating the WSO’s present-day talent, the concert will feature nine soloists comprised of WSO musicians and local artists. The WSO Capitol Series is sponsored by WesBanco, and the Masterworks series is sponsored by Felton & Felton CPA. Additional support is provided by Edward Jones, Mike and Elisha Carl, and Kevin and Niki Stingle.

The WSO has a rich history in the Ohio Valley, with their first performance taking place in Oglebay Park in 1929. Since then, the WSO has had nine different music directors and has welcomed many world-class guest artists, from Eleanor Steber to Benny Goodman to Yo-Yo Ma (twice—most recently in 2022). “The Wheeling Symphony is not only a huge part of the Ohio Valley’s artistic network; it is also an integral part of Wheeling’s history,” says WSO Music Director John Devlin. “The WSO has served as a catalyst for many successful Ohio Valley musicians, and during this concert, we will honor several of those success stories. In short, the entire evening will celebrate the WSO’s legacy—from 1929 to present day!”

Throughout the evening, the WSO will share stories connected to the Ohio Valley’s musical past. The concert will begin with Rossini’s Overture to The Barber of Seville, a piece that was performed at the WSO’s inaugural performance at Oglebay Park in 1929. The evening will feature several more historical references, paying homage to soprano Eleanor Steber and saxophonist Chu Berry, two Wheeling musicians who went on to national renown.

The concert features a vast number of soloists, all of whom regularly perform with the WSO. These include Concertmaster Rachel Stegeman, Associate Concertmaster Anne Moskal, Principal Second Violin Juan Jaramillo, and Associate Principal Second Violin Sean Elliott performing Vivaldi’s Concerto for Four Violins; Principal Bassoon Andy Sledge performing Ciranda Das Sete Notas by Heitor Villa-Lobos; and percussionist Eliseo Rael, saxophonist Todd Goranson, and Principal Bass Jeff Mangone on John Williams’ “Escapades” from Catch Me if You Can. West Liberty University Professor of Voice Dr. Linda Cowan will join the WSO to perform Mahler’s Symphony no. 4.

In addition, the orchestra will perform Baião n’ Blues, a piece by contemporary composer Clarice Assad. Assad has recently become a fixture of WSO programming, and this selection will mark the third consecutive season where the WSO has performed her work.

“The first Capitol Series concert sets the tone for the entire season,” Devlin says. “When planning this performance, we wanted to create an evening that reflects on our past, celebrates our community, and embodies the excitement we feel for the 2024-2025 season. What better way to accomplish that than to showcase the immense talent present in our very own orchestra?”

“If you have been to a WSO concert before, you have definitely heard several of our soloists play as part of the orchestra,” says WSO Executive Director Sonja Thoms. “But to hear them perform center stage like this is a totally different experience. I know our audience will be blown away by the talent our musicians have, and I am so happy to give them their moment in the spotlight. Our musicians are truly the backbone of our organization!”

In addition to the concert, the WSO will host a Pre-Concert Celebration, a lively party held in the Capitol Theatre ballroom prior to the performance. Starting at 6 pm, Celebration attendees can enjoy an open bar and a charcuterie display from Mountaineer Catering. Tickets for the celebration are $40.

“Whether you’re a local history buff, a music lover, or simply want to celebrate one of the Ohio Valley’s most unique organizations, we would love to have you at Legacy of the WSO,” says Thoms. “It doesn’t matter what you wear, or if you don’t know Mahler or Vivaldi. You can come just as you are, and simply enjoy your community—in concert.”

Tickets for Legacy of the WSO begin at $19. The concert begins at 7:30 pm on Friday, September 27, at the Capitol Theatre. Prior to the concert, the WSO will host a Pre-Concert Celebration at the Capitol Theatre Ballroom starting at 6 pm. Celebration tickets are $40 and include an open bar and charcuterie by Mountaineer Catering. Tickets can be purchased online at wheelingsymphony.com, by phone at (304) 232-6191, via email at boxoffice@wheelingsymphony.com, or in person at the Box Office, located at 1025 Main Street, Suite 811, Wheeling, WV 26003.

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More