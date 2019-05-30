WHEELING SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA'S Next WSO ON THE GO Performance Will Be at BLACK SHEEP VINEYARD On May 31st!

The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra (WSO) have announced their next WSO on the GO concert will take place on Friday, May 31st, 2019 at 7:30 PM.

The concert, held at the Black Sheep Vineyard in Adena, OH, will feature the Wheeling Symphony string quintet. Black Sheep Vineyard is a family-owned vineyard and winery which frequently hosts musical acts. The WSO string quintet features Anne Moskal on violin, Juan Jaramillion on violin, Jennifer Gerhard on viola, Elisa Kohanski on cello and Jeffrey T. Mangone on contrabass.

WSO promises a night filled with a wide variety of music, ranging from classical favorites to popular modern tunes. "Enjoy some wine and beautiful music on this late spring evening," said Bryan Braunlich, GM of the WSO. "We are so thankful to our friends at the Black Sheep Vineyard for welcoming us to play on their stage. It seemed like such a natural fit for us to perform with our wonderful string quintet in this incredible space. We hope everyone comes out and has a great time at the vineyard."

This performance, as well as all WSO on the GO performances, will be free to the public due to the generous support of WSO's sponsors and donors, including title sponsor McKinley Carter Wealth Services.

Those interested in attending can find more information online at www.wheelingsymphony.com.





