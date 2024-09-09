The Beach Boys Come to the Capitol Theatre This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Beach Boys are coming to the Capitol Theatre this month! The performance is set for Saturday, September 21, 2024 at 7:30pm.

You can capsulize most pop music acts by reciting how many hits they’ve had and how many millions of albums they’ve sold. But these conventional measurements fall short when you’re assessing the impact of The Beach Boys. This band has birthed a torrent of hit singles and sold albums by the tens of millions. But its greater significance lies in the fact that The Beach Boys’ songs have forever changed the musical landscape, profoundly influencing countless performing artists to follow.

At the helm of The Beach Boys is lead Singer & Critically acclaimed lyricist, Mike Love, a founding member whose leadership has steered the band through decades of musical evolution. Grammy-winning songwriter Bruce Johnston joined The Beach Boys in 1965, replacing Glenn Campbell, who filled-in for Brian Wilson, on vocals/bass, when he retired from touring. Highly regarded in his field, Johnston brought with him a wealth of experience from working with icons like Elton John and Pink Floyd, The Byrds, cementing his place among rock’s elite.

The current lineup, including musical director Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, Jon Bolton, Keith Hubacher, Randy Leago, and John Wedemeyer, continues to honor and expand upon the band’s iconic Live performance legacy. This dedication is evident in their rigorous touring schedule, with the band performing an average of 150 shows a year across a variety of venues worldwide.

In 2012, The Beach Boys marked their 50th anniversary with a reunion tour and the release of “That’s Why God Made the Radio,” which debuted at #3 on the Billboard charts, their highest chart position in 37 years. This resurgence of interest highlighted the band’s continued relevance and their ability to resonate with both long-time fans and new listeners alike.

Their discography includes milestones like the triple platinum-certified Sounds of Summer and “The Warmth of the Sun, which have contributed to a renewed interest in their music. Despite having numerous opportunities to retire at the height of their success, such as after the release of the groundbreaking Pet Sounds masterpiece in 1966, or after Mike Love’s concept album Endless Summer ignited a second generation of Beach Boys fans and stirred a tempest that rocked the music world, or after recording Love’s co-written Golden Globe nominated “Kokomo” in 1988 and seeing it become its best-selling single ever, or after being inducted that same year into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, The Beach Boys have chosen to continue touring and sharing music with the world, a testament to their commitment to their art and fans.

The Beach Boys celebrated the 50th anniversary of the hit “Good Vibrations” – which is widely considered one of the greatest masterpieces in the history of rock and roll – in 2016 with a 50 Years of Good Vibrations tour, underscoring the song’s status as a rock and roll masterpiece. Mike Love’s memoir, GOOD VIBRATIONS: My Life as a Beach Boy, further cemented their place in music history by becoming a New York Times Best Seller.

Recent years have seen the release of comprehensive box sets like Feel Flows – The Sunflower and Surf’s Up Sessions 1969-1971” and Sail On Sailor – 1972, exploring in-depth the band’s transformative periods. These collections, featuring a plethora of previously unreleased tracks, showcase the band’s versatility and profound influence on the music industry.

In 2023, The Beach Boys were celebrated in the CBS tribute special “Grammy Salute to The Beach Boys,” featuring performances by a diverse array of artists including Beck, Brandi Carlile, Michael McDonald, Pentatonix, St. Vincent, Weezer, Norah Jones, John Legend, and Mumford & Sons among others.

Looking ahead, the band is set to debut their official book, The Beach Boys by The Beach Boys, in April 2024 via Gensis Publications. Published in a limited edition of only 500 copies worldwide, the book offers an intimate look at the band’s journey from a Hawthorne garage band to international stardom, enriched with rare photographs and historical documents.

The Beach Boys have been a significant presence at major events, including Live Aid and the Statue of Liberty’s 100th Anniversary Salute, showcasing their unparalleled ability to captivate audiences. Mike Love’s contributions as a songwriter, in collaboration with Brian Wilson, have produced timeless hits like “Surfin’,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” and “California Girls,” “Warmth of the Sun,” “Good Vibrations,” and long list of other titles highlighting his enduring talent.

Continuing to engage his fans with new and innovative projects, in 2020 Love released the single “This Too Shall Pass” featuring John Stamos aimed at offering hope during the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2019, he released “12 Sides of Summer,” featuring a mix of original songs, covers, and new versions of Beach Boys hits including “Surfin,” “Surfin’ Safari” and “It’s Ok,” featuring Hanson. The song marked Love’s second recording with Hanson, after previously collaborating on “Finally it’s Christmas” for Love’s 2018 holiday album, Reason For The Season, which also features vocals from Love’s children: Ambha, Brian, Christian, and Hayleigh Love. In 2017, Love released a special double album entitled Unleash the Love featuring 13 previously unreleased songs and 14 re-recordings of Beach Boys classics to positive acclaim.

Mike Love’s philanthropy extends his influence far beyond the musical stage, demonstrating a deep commitment to giving back to the community. A Grammy® winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member, Love has been at the forefront of numerous charitable efforts, using his platform to support a wide range of causes. In 1990, he responded to President George H. W. Bush’s call for service by founding StarServe, an initiative aimed at motivating young people towards community service, showcasing his early commitment to philanthropy. His philanthropic efforts were recognized when he and his wife Jacquelyne received the prestigious Points of Light Award, highlighting his significant contributions to volunteer service and impacting lives across the globe. Through the Love Foundation, Mike has supported initiatives focusing on education, health, environmental conservation, and disaster relief, showcasing a legacy of compassion and service alongside his storied musical career.

