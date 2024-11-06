THE DIVINERS to be Presented at Selah Theatre Project

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Selah Theatre Project, in collaboration with Laurel Ridge Community College and the 2 for 2 Foundation, is proud to announce its upcoming production of "The Diviners" by Jim Leonard, Jr. This powerful and moving play will be performed at the Selah Theatre from November 15 to November 24, offering audiences an unforgettable theatrical experience.

About "The Diviners"

"The Diviners" is a profound drama set in the 1930s in the fictional town of Zion, Indiana. It tells the story of a young boy named Buddy Layman, who has the gift of finding water but is also haunted by his past and an intense fear of water. The play explores themes of faith, redemption, and the human spirit's resilience. Jim Leonard, Jr.'s masterful storytelling and rich character development make "The Diviners" a cherished and thought-provoking piece of contemporary American theatre.

Synopsis

When C.C. Showers, a back-sliding preacher, leaves the pulpit in Kentucky that he's inherited from his forefathers and sets out to find an honest living for himself, he ends up in the tiny town of Zion, Indiana. He finds a job, and a place to lay his head, in the home of widowed mechanic, Ferris Layman. The farmers, shopkeepers, laborers, and impressionable young women of Zion welcome Showers with suspicion, curiosity, and ultimately joy -- the town has been without a preacher for many years, and the religious townswomen, led by zealous Norma Henshaw, know that Showers has been sent by the Lord to bring the word of God and build the church anew. Showers rebuffs the town's efforts to set him up in their non-existent pulpit, and focusing his attentions on the mechanic, and his son and daughter. Showers fights a growing attraction to sympathetic Jennie Mae, but begins to think he can do some good as a friend to Buddy, a wild and innocent young man with a disturbed mind and some uncanny abilities. The death of his mother by drowning, and his own near-death, have given Buddy a powerful fear of water, even as a mysterious aquatic affinity gives him powers as a "water witch", with the ability to divine wells and predict the rain. When his refusal to wash gives Buddy a bad case of the ringworm, Showers makes it his mission to calm Buddy's fears and introduce him to water as a friend. The former preacher tries to keep Buddy's feet on the ground, and heal him with the simple earthly magic of soap and water, but when the hopes of the townsfolk become involved, the line between bath and baptism becomes blurred, and tragedy inevitably strikes.

Director's Vision

"We are thrilled to bring 'The Diviners' to life in our community," said Bleu Do'zia, the director of the production. "This play resonates deeply with themes of hope, healing, and the search for meaning, which are particularly poignant in today's world. Our cast and crew have poured their hearts into this production, and we can't wait to share it with our audience."

