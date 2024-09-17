Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rock And Roll Doo Wop V. 25 comes to the Capitol Theatre next month. The event is on Saturday, October 5, 2024 at 7:00pm.

The Health Plan presents Rock, Roll & Doo Wop Volume 25! For our 25th installment of this beloved series, Spotlight Productions has assembled a stellar cavalcade of talent second to none. Chubby Checker leads the list with a high-energy show that will make you feel like a teenager all over again. Chubby is not only a rock and roll icon, he’s a record-breaker who’s had 36 hit Records and is the only artist to have a single go to #1 twice.

Chubby has sold over 250 million records to date and is the only artist ever to have nine double sided hit records. “The Twist” is ranked by Billboard as the #1 single for the entire decade of the 60s. You’ll hear (and dance to) that mega-hit as well as “The Hucklebuck,” “Pony Time,” “Limbo Rock” and more! Joining Chubby will be PBS-TV star Chris Ruggiero, singing all your 60s favorites, The Vogues (“Turn Around, Look at Me”, “You’re the One”, “5 o’Clock World”, “My Special Angel,”) and The Skyliners (“Since I Don’t Have You,” “This I Swear,” “Pennies From Heaven.”) Don’t miss this one-night-only rock and roll reunion!

