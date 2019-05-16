Just Announced! THE CLAY CENTER'S BROADWAY IN CHARLESTON 2019-2020 SEASON!

The Clay Center has announced their 2019-2020 Broadway in Charleston series! This year features six shows, including a wide range of Broadway classics and a holiday special. The complete list and show dates are:

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical - November 12th, 2019

Cirque Dreams Holidaze - December 19th, 2019

Waitress - February 12th, 2020

Once - March 24th, 2020

The Color Purple - April 28th, 2020

An American In Paris - May 27th, 2020

A more detailed description of each show is below alongside the show's Broadway trailer:

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical made its Broadway debut in January of 2014 and is still going strong five years later. Beautiful is a jukebox musical about Carole King's early life and career, following King from a bright eyed 16-year-old with dreams of a music career, to which her mother is steadfastly opposed, up to the release of her highly acclaimed Tapestry album.

Cirque Dreams Holidaze is a holiday spectacular featuring over 300 imaginative costumes, 20 world-class acts, amazing singers, seasonal musical favorites, acrobatics, and gravity defying feats. Directed by Broadway's Neil Goldberg, this two-hour stage spectacle will leave you breathless. Broadway World described the show as, "The perfect holiday gift...a show that everyone will enjoy"

Waitress is a highly popular Broadway musical written by acclaimed singer Sara Bareilles with a book by Jessie Nelson. Since it's debut on Broadway in April 2016 the show has continued to please audiences with its catchy songs and dramatic story. Based off the 2007 film of the same name, Waitress follows Jenna Hunterson, a waitress stuck in an abusive relationship with her husband, distraught Jenna decides to enter a pie contest in hopes of winning the grand prize - and a way out of her current situation.

Once, based on the 2007 film of the same name, features music and lyrics by Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova, including Falling Slowly, a song which won an academy award. The show hit the Broadway stage back in 2012 and closed in 2015. In a unique twist, the cast also serves as the orchestra for the production. Once tells the story of a man, known only as Guy, and a woman he meets, known only as Girl, as they learn the power of music and following your dreams.

The Color Purple, based on the 1982 novel and its 1985 film adaptation, follows Celie, a young African American woman in the south during the early to mid-20th century. The Broadway production originally ran from 2005 to 2007, earning 11 Tony Award nominations and was again revived in 2015 and ran through 2017, for which it won a Tony award for Best Revival of a Musical. This heart wrenching but ultimately inspiring story has left millions of viewers in awe as they watching Celie face off against insurmountable adversity to find a better life for herself.

An American In Paris, based on the 1951 film of the same name, opened on Broadway in 2015 and closed in late 2016. The production won four Tony Awards. The story follows American World War II veteran Jerry Mulligan, now a painter living in Paris, as he struggles to make a reputation for himself through his art.

Subscriptions and group tickets are on sale now. You can purchase tickets through www.theclaycenter.org or by calling (304) 561-3570. Individual tickets for these shows will go on sale later. More info on Broadway in Charleston can be found here: https://www.theclaycenter.org/broadway/

The Clay Center is located at 1 Clay Square, Charleston, WV 25301.





