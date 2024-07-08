Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Gabby Barrett comes to the Capitol Theatre in September. The performance is on Sunday, September 8, 2024 at 7:30pm.

Delivering her most autobiographical work to date with the sought-after sophomore release of Chapter & Verse, Warner Music Nashville’s MULTI-PLATINUM star Gabby Barrett continues to intimately narrate her life with current single “Dance Like No One’s Watching.”

In a stunning evolution of PLATINUM Goldmine and its Deluxe edition – a 2020 release with smashes: meteoric breakout 7X PLATINUM #1 “I Hope,” 4-week Hot AC #1 crossover “I Hope (feat. Charlie Puth),” 3X PLATINUM three-week #1 “The Good Ones,” and PLATINUM “Pick Me Up” – Barrett took greater creative control than ever before and co-produced the full album.

Surpassing 3 BILLION global career streams, she’s also stacked major accolades like Billboard Women in Music 2022’s Rising Star Award, 2021 CMT Artists of the Year, and the iHeartRadio Titanium Award, plus nods from ACM, AMA, Billboard, CMA, CMT, and iHeartRadio.

With top-tier co-hosting gigs on ACM Awards and CMA Country Christmas, Barrett has supported the hottest Country tours including Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, and Brooks & Dunn, while also playing mega music festivals like Stagecoach.

