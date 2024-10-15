DANCING WITH THE OHIO VALLEY STARS Comes to Capitol Theatre Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Augusta Levy Learning Center will present its annual fundraiser Dancing with the Ohio Valley Stars. On November 2nd, at 7 pm, eight local celebrities will take the stage at Wheeling’s Capitol Theatre with their professional dance partners to compete for the mirror ball trophy. Each couple will perform choreographed dance routines judged by a panel of judges including Justin Mise, Jill Ruff, and Dottie Hanson.

All money raised supports the programs and services of Augusta Levy Learning Center (ALLC). ALLC was founded in 2005 and serves as the first evidence-based autism therapy program in West Virginia. The Center provides direct services to children from the age of diagnosis through 21 years of age.

This year’s all-star lineup includes:

Crossfit Unus Plus Head Trainer and Coach, Chad Blanchard, who will dance with Dynamic Dance Force Owner, Cassidy Sansone; WTRF 7News Anchor, Mary Flavin, who will dance with Free Lance dancer Patrick Viola; Wheeling Firefighter, Tom Haluscak, dancing with the owner of Studio MC Performing Arts Centre, Megan Campbell; Capitol Theatre and Wesbanco Arena Production Manager, Justin Malarkey, dancing with Kayla Beery, Dance Instructor at Studio MC Performing Arts Centre; The Linsly School’s Chief Advancement Officer, Lea Ridenhour, who will dance with Studio MC Instructor, Caleb Cooper; Curator Kruger Street Toy and Train Museum, James Schulte, dancing with Dynamic Dance Instructor, Brooke Anderson; Top producing real estate agent from eXp Realty, Chris Thomas, dancing with Take A Bow Dance Centre Instructor and Lady Miner Dance Team Dancer, Lynsey Yoho; Commercial Insurance Agent at Glessner, Wharton & Andrews, JT Thomas, who will be dancing with Tori Bumba, Instructor at Rysing Star Dance Academy.

Co-hosting this year’s event will be WTRF News Anchor Baylee Martin and Tate Blanchard from The IC Group.

For more information about Augusta Levy Learning Center please visit augustalevy.org or contact Taylor Rys 304.639.1121

