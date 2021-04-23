Zarély Offers Worldwide Ballet Class On YouTube

ZARÉLY the international dance and activewear brand is pleased to share over 250 videos of their Worldwide Ballet Class through YouTube. The classes - originally streamed live and recorded from April 2020 through February 2021 - were introduced during the COVID-19 lockdown to keep dancers around the world working out and training together. The classes are professional quality and free of charge.

Hundreds of dancers were able to take daily ballet class with some of the most famous dancers and coaches from renowned companies around the world. Pascal Molat with San Francisco Ballet, Yannick Boquin, the International Guest teacher at the Bolshoi, Jurgita Dronina, principal dancer with the National Ballet of Canada and Christopher Stowell, Artistic Director of the National Ballet of Canada, Gonzalo Garica with New York City Ballet and Julie Kent, Artistic Director of The Washington Ballet were just a few of the instructors who participated in regularly scheduled classes. Dance Theatre of Harlem, The Julliard School, Pennsylvania Ballet, Charlotte Ballet, Harid Conservatory, Ballet West, and others were represented in the teacher roster.

Classes covered all levels from Beginner, Intermediate, Advanced and Adult Professional ballet, to Pointe, Modern (Graham technique), Contemporary, Gyrokinesis, Barre, Salsa, Yoga and Stretch as well as panel discussions and workshops. Choreographer David Morse of Cincinnati Ballet, created and choreographed a piece for Worldwide Ballet students.

Many of the online ballet classes were accompanied by live piano from 8 different talented musical geniuses.

To access Worldwide Ballet Class on YouTube go to: https://youtube.com/c/Zarely

"This is an incredible opportunity for both dancers and teachers," said ZARÉLY co-founder, Ruben Martin. "To be able to take ballet class with other professionals from so many different companies ...with instructors from the Royal Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, or San Francisco Ballet whenever you'd want...no one has ever done this before, and it is all free."

Worldwide Ballet Class by The Numbers

a-? 450+ dance classes

a-? 500+ recurring students

a-? 50 different teachers/coaches

a-? 8 live pianists

a-? Multiple dance related workshops/seminars

a-? Over 350 contributions with Venmo in a month - thank you WWBC

ABOUT ZARÉLY

ZARÉLY, the dance and activewear brand was born in San Francisco, CA in 2015. The product line was created in collaboration with over 200 professional ballet dancers and top fashion designers and was the world's first to combine high-fashion and high-technology in dancewear. Together dancers and designers created a new standard of clothing for workouts, classes and stage performances. The products are manufactured using premium fabrics and materials. ZARÉLY offers a full range of dancewear for children, teens and adults for both men and women.

ZARÉLY believes that dance - particularly ballet - should be more relevant in the world. Combined with today's technology, innovation is the path to the future. Making dance accessible to everyone is part of ZARÉLY's mission. With their 2016 Gala, people all over the world had the opportunity to watch principal dancers all over the world performing LIVE. They were also the first to introduce Worldwide Ballet Classes (WWBC) where anyone could get first class training from the best teachers and coaches in the world.

In 2020 ZARÉLY launched MYSENSEI - a digital one-on-one mentor and coaching platform. With another Gala, and worldwide dance competition in the works, ZARÉLY is making a meaningful difference in the lives of dancers, teachers, patrons and the dance world.