Woolly Mammoth To Host A MAMMOTH SHOWCASE: An Interdisciplinary Gathering Of Native Artists, January 29

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company will host A Mammoth Showcase: An Interdisciplinary Gathering of Native Artists on January 29 from 6:00-10:00 p.m., to support the company's ongoing commitment to Indigenous communities. This free event is part of the wider ambitions for the national tour of Madeline Sayet's Where We Belong, with the goal that each producing partner creates and sustains long-term relationships with local Indigenous artists and communities.

"We are thrilled to present the work of incredible Indigenous artists at Woolly Mammoth," says Kristen Jackson, Associate Artistic Director / Director of Connectivity. "Through our Connectivity work, we strive to deepen and create long-standing community relationships through art. We are grateful and honored to continue building our connection with local Native groups, as well as artists from around the country, by producing this event - and for our Woolly family to have a free opportunity to experience the work of these artists."

The evening celebrating the work of artists and creators includes:

DC-based intertribal Native American Northern drum group, Uptown Singerz, who will be performing Native American powwow drumming that includes both traditional and intertribal songs. They will be accompanied by Miss Chief Rocka, performing a traditional Native Shawl Dance and Hoop Dance.

A conversation with Rose Powhatan, a local Pamunkey mixed-media artist whose work spans written pieces and visual art.

A reading of Ady by Rhiana Yazzie who will be joined by Regina Victor to present her two-person play that explores the collision of Navajo life and sexuality in this play about real-life muse, Ady Fidelin, a Caribbean dancer and only Black woman living in amongst the artists of the surrealist movement in France. This reading will be directed by Angelisa Gillyard.

A livestream conversation with Anthony Hudson, the Portland-based artist, writer and sometimes better known as Portland's premiere drag clown Carla Rossi. Two of Hudson's digital performances will be displayed in the lobby, including Lamp Back, commissioned by and installed permanently at Pacific Northwest College of Art, and Martyr, or: Your Own Prairie Bonnet Jesus. Both video installations see Rossi explore themes around injustice and marginalization of Native communities. A third video, When It Was Hers, showcases a personal poem by Hudson.

A Mammoth Showcase: An Interdisciplinary Gathering of Native Artists is a free, ticketed event. Tickets can be reserved online at woollymammoth.net, by phone at (202) 393-3939, or via email at tickets@woollymammoth.net.

The Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company production of Where We Belong, Madeline Sayet's solo show, directed by Mei Ann Teo and in association with Folger Shakespeare Library, comes to DC in 2024 (dates and information TBA). The deeply personal piece explores Sayet's journey to England, echoing that of her Native ancestors, and asks audiences to consider what it means to belong in an increasingly globalized world. The national tour of Where We Belong, continues to crisscross across the nation. Visit Broadway & Beyond Theatricals for tour information.