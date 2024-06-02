Wisdom Heart Theater to Present Their Premiere Production LITTLE ONE This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Wisdom Heart Theater, a new theater company in Norfolk, Virginia has announced its inaugural production of the chilling psychological thriller "Little One" by acclaimed Canadian playwright Hannah Moscovitch.

The 60-minute play is a gripping story of compassion, fractured childhoods, and a man and his mailorder bride. Recounted by a pair of adult adopted siblings, the wryly humorous yet haunting "Little One" asks: How much strain can love withstand?

"We are thrilled to bring this brilliant work to the stage," said Paul Lasakow, founder and Principal Artistic Partner of Wisdom Heart Theater. "It's masterfully written and takes the audience on a rollercoaster ride of emotions and suspense."

Wisdom Heart Theater adopts a distinctive approach in its productions. "Our mission is to produce fresh and thought-provoking contemporary theater," Lasakow said. "By performing in small, alternative spaces and deliberately limiting the audience size to 50 seats or fewer, we aim to create a realism that is unobtainable in larger venues."

Venue: University Studio Theater 4600 Hampton Blvd, Norfolk VA 23508

Performances: 7:30 nightly June 21, 22, 27, 28, & 29, 2024

Tickets are available now at the button below.

Comments