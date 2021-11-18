Win Passes to 4615 Theatre Company's Housewarming Theatre Festival

Two lucky winners will receive two in-person passes to any one day of 4615 Theatre Company's Housewarming Theatre Festival, happening on December 4, 5, 11, and 12 from 12pm-4pm ET.

Learn more about the festival here.

The contest closes on Wednesday, December 1 at 11:59pm ET. Winners will be notified the following day.

Come celebrate the return to the stage with 4615 Theatre, one of DC's hottest rising companies and winner of the 2020 John Aniello Award for Outstanding Emerging Theatre. From 12-1pm, experience a marketplace featuring local theatres and artists, plus live music and interactive games. Then, beginning at 1pm, you'll be able to choose from a dazzling array of short plays, all culminating in a show you help build!

Patrons attending must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination upon entry, or a negative covid test from within 48 hours of the show time. Audiences must remain masked at all times while indoors.