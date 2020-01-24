Washington Theatre to Honor Victor Shargai

The Washington theatre community remains in mourning over the loss of Victor Shargai, long-time theatreWashington board chair, theater lover, and philanthropist, who passed away peacefully at home on December 24, 2019. For decades, Victor dedicated himself to celebrating theater artists and strengthening the theater institutions in the Washington D.C. region. As a champion and a supporter, he believed fervently in theater's power to transform lives and communities.



Theatres across the DMV will celebrate Mr. Shargai's life and his unmatched contributions to our community with a dedicated performance honoring his legacy on Valentine's Day - Saturday, February 14, 2020. Everyone is invited and encouraged to attend a theatrical production that day, participate in the celebration of Victor's life, and help us to uphold his commitment to the performing arts in our city. Participating theatres and productions include: The Royale at 1st Stage, The Snowy Day and Other Stories at Adventure Theatre MTC, The 39 Steps at Annapolis Shakespeare Company, A Thousand Splendid Suns & Mother Road at Arena Stage, the Atlas Performing Arts Center, The 39 Steps at Constellation Theatre Company, The Merry Wives of Windsor at Folger Theatre, Silent Sky at Ford's Theatre, Exquisite Agony at GALA Hispanic Theatre, Boy at Keegan Theatre, Pilgrims Musa & Sheri in the New World at Mosaic Theater Company of DC, Miss You Like Hell at Olney Theatre Center, Recent Tragic Events at Prologue Theatre, The Toxic Avenger at Rorschach Theatre, The Amen Corner at Shakespeare Theatre Company, Gun and Powder at Signature Theatre, Pipeline at Studio Theatre, Phantom of the Opera at Synetic Theater, Bloomsday at Washington Stage Guild, and Shipwreck at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company. Other companies and institutions not running productions on this date will honor Mr. Shargai in different ways throughout the year.



"After Victor passed away, the response from the theatre community was overwhelming," said Amy Austin, President & CEO of theatreWashington. "My inbox and voicemail messages were flooded with inquiries from theater leaders as to what we could and should do as a community to recognize him. What honor would feel big enough, meaningful enough to match his legacy? The truth is there isn't one. But we will find ways to celebrate his devotion to us and his life in ways big and small for years to come. We'll start with this dedication on Valentine's Day - which feels like an appropriate day to mark his love and passion for the theatre community. He would undoubtedly have a cheeky response to the choice but I think he'd be pleased. He loved us and we loved him."



A service of remembrance and celebration for the Washington theatre community will take place on March 30, 2020 at Arena Stage. Information and details will be announced in the coming weeks.







