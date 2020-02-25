Washington National Opera Releases Statement on AGMA Report Related to Placido Domingo

Washington National Opera has released a statement on the AGMA report related to Placido Domingo.

See the statement below:

"Washington National Opera (WNO) is grateful to the American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA) for undertaking its investigation into allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination made by AGMA members against Placido Domingo. WNO looks forward to joining an industry-wide coalition-including Opera America, other opera companies, staffs and artists, managements, and other stakeholders-that is being formed to improve workplace culture and create best practices in the opera field.

Washington National Opera and the Kennedy Center have zero tolerance policies with regard to harassment, discrimination, or abuse of any kind, and we take any and all allegations very seriously. Our goal always is to ensure that all of our artists and staff can work and thrive in an environment of safety, trust, support, creativity, and mutual respect."

Timothy O'Leary, General Director, Washington National Opera

Francesca Zambello, Artistic Director, Washington National Opera

Deborah F. Rutter, President, The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts





Related Articles Shows View More Washington, DC Stories

More Hot Stories For You