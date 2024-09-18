WOMAN IN BLACK Returns to Keegan Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Keegan Theatre has announced the cast and team of its Season 28 opener, the spine-chilling thriller THE WOMAN IN BLACK, adapted by Stephen Mallatratt from the book by Susan Hill. One of the West End’s longest running plays of all time, and an audience and critic favorite when it last played at Keegan in 2013, THE WOMAN IN BLACK returns to Church Street this fall, October 12-November 17, 2024.

“As the nights lengthen and the world seems just a little darker,” remarks production Director and Keegan Associate Producer Josh Sticklin, “there's something primal about gathering to share ghost stories, a tradition rooted in the Victorian era and one that still captivates us today. THE WOMAN IN BLACK invites us to explore that peculiar thrill of fear, those heart-stopping jolts that, oddly enough, remind us we are alive. Our production blends traditional storytelling with theatrical magic, cinematic intensity, and maybe, just maybe, something truly supernatural lurking in the shadows.”

About the play: Arthur Kipps, a young solicitor, is sent to the desolate Eel Marsh House to settle an estate. However, his routine assignment quickly spirals into a harrowing encounter with a malevolent spirit, the elusive and vengeful Woman in Black. As he recounts his terrifying experiences with the help of an Actor, the audience is drawn deeper into a story that blurs the lines between reality and nightmare.

The cast of THE WOMAN IN BLACK includes Robert Leembruggen as the Actor and Noah Mutterperl as Kipps, with Matthew Bannister (Actor) and Stephen Russell Murray (Kipps) serving as understudies.

In addition to Director Josh Sticklin, who also serves as Scenic Designer, the Production Team includes Sage Green (Lighting Designer), Brandon Cook (Sound Designer), Paris Francesca (Costume Designer), Cindy Landrum Jacobs (Set Dressing & Properties Designer), Isabella Tapia (Stage Manager), and Lucy Rocchico (Assistant Stage Manager).

THE WOMAN IN BLACK runs October 12-November 17, 2024 with performances Thursdays-Saturdays at 8:00 pm, Sundays at 3:00 pm, and select Mondays and Wednesdays at 8:00 pm.

Special events scheduled throughout the run include:

Sunday, October 20: Matinee Child Care is available onsite, provided by Keegan PLAY-RAH-KA Teaching Artists. (Limited capacity, advance registration required.)

Sunday, October 20: “Meet the Artists” Talkback immediately following the matinee performance. Free and open to all patrons!

Friday, October 25: Young Professionals Happy Hour, which includes discounted tickets to the show and 1 complimentary drink coupon

Comments