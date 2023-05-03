Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Watch the Trailer for PASSING STRANGE at Signature Theatre

Music is the freight train to ride for this electrifying Tony Award-winning travelogue of identity, acceptance and love.

May. 03, 2023  

Signature Theatre is presenting Passing Strange, with music by Stew and Heidi Rodewald and book & lyrics by Stew. Passing Strange is directed by Raymond O. Caldwell (Producing Artistic Director of Theater Alliance, Theater Alliance's Blood at the Root), with Music Direction by Marika Countouris (Signature's The Color Purple, Woolly Mammoth's A Strange Loop), Music Supervision by Mark G. Meadows (Signature's The Color Purple, RENT) and Choreography by Tiffany Quinn (Olney Theatre Center's The Diary of Anne Frank, Theater Alliance's Blood at the Root).

Watch the trailer below!

Performances run through June 18, 2023 in Signature's ARK Theatre. Tickets are available at SigTheatre.org.

"Signature is thrilled to reimagine this electrifying Tony-Award winning rock musical for our audiences," said Signature Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner. "Passing Strange is a Black coming-of-age story with an exhilarating score that looks to gospel, punk, blues, jazz, and rock music for inspiration. I am excited to welcome Raymond O. Caldwell to direct this production at Signature, and I look forward to seeing how he applies his singular vision to Passing Strange."

"I'm humbled by the opportunity in this production to take audiences on a journey of self-discovery, self-actualization, and all while centering and celebrating Black art and culture," said director Raymond O. Caldwell. "I can't wait to remind audiences that rock music is Black music, and that the experiences of Black peoples are far from monolithic."

The cast for Passing Strange includes Isaac "Deacon Izzy" Bell (Deacon Izzy and the Congregation, DuPont Brass) as Narrator, Imani Branch (Signature's RENT, Theater Alliance's Blood at the Root) as Sherry/Renata/Desi, Deimoni Brewington (Theater Alliance's Blood at the Root, Constellation Theatre Company's Once On This Island) as Youth, Alex De Bard (Signature's Into the Woods, RENT) as Edwina/Marianna/Sudabey, Michael J. Mainwaring (Signature's Jesus Christ Superstar, Mosaic Theater Company's In His Hands) as Hugo/Christophe/Terry, Kara-Tameika Watkins (Signature's Jesus Christ Superstar, Daphne's Dive) as Mother, and Tobias A. Young (Signature's The Color Purple, Olney Theatre Center's In the Heights) as Mr. Franklin/Joop/Mr. Venus. Jordan Essex (Round House Theatre's The Tempest), Kalen Robinson (Constellation Theatre's Once On This Island), and Tyrell Stanley (Signature's The Color Purple) are swings.

The creative team for Passing Strange includes Scenic Design by Jonathan Dahm Robertson (Round House Theatre's Nollywood Dreams, Theater Alliance's Blood at the Root), Costume Design by Danielle Preston (Lincoln Center's Where Words Once Were, Mosaic Theater Company's The Till Trilogy), Lighting Design by Alberto Segarra (Mosaic Theater Company's The Till Trilogy, Olney Theatre Center's The Joy that Carries You), Sound Design by Eric Norris (Signature's Pacific Overtures, Into the Woods), and Video Design by Kelly Colburn (NYTW's american (tele)visions, Round House Theatre's Nollywood Dreams). Mandy Fox is the Dialect Coach, and Chelsea Pace is the Resident Intimacy Consultant and Choreographer. Casting is by Jorge Acevedo. New York Casting is by JZ Casting. John Keith Hall is the Production Stage Manager, Taylor Kiechlin is the Assistant Stage Manager, Siani Beckett is the Assistant Choreographer, and Alexander Greenberg is the Keyboard Programmer.






