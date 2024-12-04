Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards
Video: Victoria Gomez of IN THE HEIGHTS at Signature Theatre Performs 'Breathe'

In the Heights runs February 11 – May 4, 2025 at Signature Center.

Dec. 04, 2024
See brand new video as Victoria Gomez performs "Breathe" from IN THE HEIGHTS, running February 11 – May 4, 2025 at Signature Theatre.

In the Heights is the Tony Award-winning triumph by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton) and Quiara Alegría Hudes (Daphne’s Dive).

Lights up on Washington Heights, NYC where the streets are full of music, and everybody’s got a dream. With the neighborhood on the brink of gentrification, and a life-changing winning lottery ticket somewhere in their midst, the vibrant inhabitants share hope, loss and love as they plan their futures while cherishing their home.

Latin rhythms and hip-hop lyrics infuse “96,000,” “Paciencia y Fe,” “Carnaval del Barrio” and the title song as this breathtaking celebration of community and culture energetically bursts off the stage with Signature’s trademark immersive style.




