Video: Victoria Gomez of IN THE HEIGHTS at Signature Theatre Performs 'Breathe'

See brand new video as Victoria Gomez performs "Breathe" from IN THE HEIGHTS, running February 11 – May 4, 2025 at Signature Theatre.

In the Heights is the Tony Award-winning triumph by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton) and Quiara Alegría Hudes (Daphne’s Dive).

Lights up on Washington Heights, NYC where the streets are full of music, and everybody’s got a dream. With the neighborhood on the brink of gentrification, and a life-changing winning lottery ticket somewhere in their midst, the vibrant inhabitants share hope, loss and love as they plan their futures while cherishing their home.

Latin rhythms and hip-hop lyrics infuse “96,000,” “Paciencia y Fe,” “Carnaval del Barrio” and the title song as this breathtaking celebration of community and culture energetically bursts off the stage with Signature’s trademark immersive style.

