VIDEO: Watch a Teaser For the Kennedy Center's MONUMENTS OF HOPE

The video premieres October 25.

The Kennedy Center has released a new teaser trailer for its upcoming short film, Monuments of Hope.

Mezzo J'Nai Bridges and bass-baritone Ryan McKinny perform in front of D.C.'s most iconic monuments-representing our collective memories and shared hope for a more perfect future.

The video, which premieres October 25, will be part of Washington National Opera's "Come, Hope" project.

Watch the teaser below!

