VIDEO: Signature Theatre Talks Reopening with Dr. Dorry Segev M.D. of Johns Hopkins University

Watch as Signature Theatre Managing Director Maggie Boland sits down with Johns Hopkins epidemiologist Dr. Dorry Segev to discuss Signature's reopening and the everchanging state of Covid-19 restrictions.

The Signature Theatre has implemented the following safety measures:

Flexible Ticketing

You can get an exchange with no fees or a full refund of your tickets until the day of the performance if you or any member of your household are not feeling well and cannot attend the performance.

Paperless Ticketing

Signature is moving to paperless ticketing for all patrons, and tickets will be delivered digitally. We will provide more details about using your tickets as we get closer to reopening. If you'd like paper tickets, please contact the Box Office after you have made a purchase and we will print them for a small fee.

Face Masks

We will follow current state and CDC guidance regarding the wearing of masks indoors in large groups. If it is recommended, we will require all audiences to wear face masks (medically required exceptions allowed).

Air Filtration

Signature's air handling system has been studied and meets ASHRAE's recommended guidelines for filtration, with a target of 33% outdoor air supply and an average of 6 air changes per hour.

Sanitation

Hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the building, and we are exploring options for touchless payments as well.

Seating

We are currently planning on opening with full seating capacity with no social distancing. Your safety is our top priority, and we will continue to monitor and update our plans as the current situation requires.

Vaccination

All of Signature's employees, including staff and performers, are participating in a mandatory vaccine program. Upon reopening Signature will follow state and CDC guidance regarding proof of vaccination and negative COVID tests for audiences at public events.