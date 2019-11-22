VIDEO: Mark G. Meadows Sings 'Someday At Christmas' from A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS at Signature Theatre

A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS plays Signature Theatre from December 3 - 21, 2019.

The holidays get a smooth new groove when delivered Motown style! Featuring restyled covers such as The Jackson 5's "Santa Claus is Coming to Town" and The Supremes' take on "Silver Bells" and original songs like Stevie Wonder's "Someday at Christmas" and Marvin Gaye's "Purple Snowflakes," A Motown Christmas is an upbeat, fun and soulful yuletide treat.

Get a first listen to Mark G. Meadows singing Stevie Wonder's "Someday at Christmas" in the video below!

For tickets and more information, visit https://www.sigtheatre.org/events/201920/a-motown-christmas/.





