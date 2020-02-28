VIDEO: First Look at Washington National Opera's DON GIOVANNI at the Kennedy Center

Washington National Opera (WNO) kicks off its spring repertory period with a production from February 29-March 22, 2020 of Mozart's Don Giovanni, a commentary on social deviance in which the anti-hero gets his due, centuries before the #MeToo movement. Don Giovanni surfaces issues of power and justice that seems ripped from today's headlines.

Get a first look at the production in the all new trailer below!

Tickets start at $35 and are available online, in person at the Kennedy Center Box Office, and by calling (202) 467-4600 or (800) 444-1324. Groups of 10 or more receive discounts up to 25% for Don Giovanni purchases. For all other ticket-related customer service inquiries, call the Advance Sales Box Office at (202) 416-8540. 3 Patrons 30 and under and active-duty members of the military are invited to join the Kennedy Center's MyTix program for special discount offers and chances to win free tickets. MyTix discounts will be available for select performances.

For more information, visit kennedy-center.org/mytix





