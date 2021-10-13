VIDEO: First Look at Britta Joy Peterson's ALREADY THERE at the Kennedy Center

The Kennedy Center has released a sneak peek of Britta Joy Peterson's "already there." The performance runs October 28-30, 2021.

"already there" gathers together a gallery of vivid vitalities in The REACH's Studio K. Timed entry reservations invite small groups to follow swells of music, light and dance through this immersive installation. Audiences wind their way through vibrant rooms, sharpening their senses towards that which is often filtered out. Audiences may find themselves singing along, dancing with giants, or laying on the grass. Within these halls the scales are tipped, dwelling is essential, and togetherness is possible.

Created by Britta Joy Peterson, 2020/2021 Kennedy Center Local Dance Commissioning Project awardee.