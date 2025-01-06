'Una In Perpetuum' Concert Set For This Weekend at the Howard Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The anticipated "Una In Perpetuum", Latin for "One, Forever," promises an unforgettable evening of healing, unity, and hope. Featuring a blend of musical genres and local talent, this one-night-only event will showcase an inspiring array of DMV-based artists spanning classical, rock, hip-hop, go-go, and EDM.

The performance is on 11th January, Howard Theatre, 620 T St NW, Washington, DC 20001

Under the musical direction of Andre Leonard, a world-class pianist, composer, and conductor, "Una In Perpetuum" will feature a dynamic mix of live and recorded performances. Leonard, a Resident Artist at the Kennedy Center and Director of the CAAPA Chorale, will debut a symphonic overture composed for piano, strings, and drums, featuring DC's Hue Band.

HUE, the rising DC rock band spotlighted in Rolling Stone after their mind-blowing performance at Afropunk Blktopia 2024, will bring their unique fusion of rock, go-go, R&B, and pop-punk. The evening will also highlight the genre-defying artistry of Heru the Trap Violinist, a Howard University graduate breaking barriers with his classical-meets-hip-hop violin style.

The concert culminates in an explosive finale featuring Nvrsoft, a globally renowned Drum & Bass DJ and the first US female to play at London's seminal nightclub Fabric. Collaborating with Andre Leonard, and Heru, her set will blend live instrumentation with EDM beats, creating a one-of-a-kind sonic experience. The set will feature EDM music co-composed by Nvrsoft and Andre Leonard, soon to be released on drum and bass legend Shimon's AudioPorn Records based in London, England.

Featured Performances Include:

Andre Leonard: Original symphonic overture with the HUE Band and the 14 piece Washington Conservatory Orchestra.

HUE Band: 15-minute set blending rock, go-go, and R&B with orchestral accompaniment, collaborations throughout.

Heru the Trap Violinist: A genre-crossing solo performance, collaborations throughout.

Nvrsoft: Debut live orchestral performance of her forthcoming original solo and collaborative drum & bass productions with Kara Levchenko and Atcha - Conducted by Leonard and arranged by Andres Diaz - featuring performances from Kara Levchenko and harpist Sara Henya

Guest Artists: DC acoustic trio The Fishermen Band, other surprise guests.

An Immersive Experience

The venue will transform into a dance-friendly space, with open floor seating removed to invite attendees to move with the music. Balcony and box seats will provide options for those who prefer to watch from above.

With stunning lighting by Gregory Houget and choreography by "Stingy" Karee Everett, "Una In Perpetuum" promises to be more than a concert - it's a celebration of unity and artistic innovation in a time where it's needed now more than ever.

