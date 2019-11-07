TodayTix Has Released Pre-Sale Tickets For MAMMA MIA! at The Anthem

TodayTix, the digital gateway to arts and cultural experiences, released pre-sale tickets starting at $45 today for the highly anticipated "Mamma Mia!" at The Anthem. The new venue has been a popular concert destination, but next summer, the ABBA-tuned, award-winning hit will be the first musical theater production to hit their stage.

You can dance, you can jive and have the time of your life at this fun and fabulous party! The wedding of the year is missing one thing - the father of the bride. After Sophie snoops in her mother's diary, she secretly invites three possible fathers to their Greek island home - with hilarious and touching results.

Set to the soundtrack of ABBA's greatest songs, including "Dancing Queen," "Take a Chance on Me," "Waterloo," "S.O.S.," "The Winner Takes It All" and more, this joyful Summer celebration will have you dancing in the aisles. This show is produced by Arlington's Tony Award-winning Signature Theatre at the Anthem, June 25 - July 5, 2020. https://www.todaytix.com/x/washington-dc/shows/19517-mamma-mia

To learn more, visit www.todaytix.com or download TodayTix for iOS or Android.





Related Articles Shows View More Washington, DC Stories

More Hot Stories For You