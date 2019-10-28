Theater J Annual Benefit Performance Announced

Theater J's 2019 Annual Benefit Performance is an unforgettable evening of musical theater at the newly renovated Edlavitch DCJCC on November 18 at 6:30 PM. ]

'The centerpiece of the event, which also includes food, drink, and socializing, is a special musical performance of After Anatevka: a Novel Based on "Fiddler on the Roof" written and performed by Grammy-nominated artist and author Alexandra Silber. Silber, who has appeared in Fiddler on the Roof on Broadway (directed by Bartlett Sher) and the West End, imagines what happens to Sholem Alecheim's beloved characters of Fiddler on the Roof after they step off stage. The performance features new songs composed by some of the top rising talent in musical theater today and sung by the gifted Silber, who recently played Sally Bowles in Cabaret at Olney Theatre Center.

Tickets are on sale to the general public starting at $350. Sponsorships are also available. For more information, contact Development Coordinator Tyler Carcy at 202-777-3225 or tyler@theaterj.org.

Silber will perform two songs from Fiddler on the Roof, plus one song cut from the show, all with music by Jerry Bock and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick. Original songs are by Oran Eldor (composer of Persephone, Damascus Square, and Sex Today Love Tomorrow) and Adam Overett (creator of My Life is Musical and Popesical), Matthew Sklar (The Wedding Singer, Elf the Musical, The Prom) and Amanda Green (Hands on a Hard Body (Tony Award nomination for Best Original Score), Bring It On: The Musical, in collaboration with Lin-Manuel Miranda), Will Reynolds and Eric Price (The Violet Hour, Radioactive, Around the World, The Sixth Borough) and Jeffrey Stock (Triumph of Love, A Room With a View). Ben Moss accompanies on the piano.

Alexandra Silber is an American actress, singer, writer, and educator. She has performed roles on Broadway, in London's West End, and in television and film. Silber was nominated for a 2014 Grammy Award for her portrayal of Maria (opposite Cheyenne Jackson as Tony) in West Side Story with the San Francisco Symphony. On the West End she created the role of Laura Fairlie in The Woman in White (2005) and played Hodel in Fiddler on the Roof (2007) and Julie Jordan in Carousel (2008). In New York, she appeared in Hello Again (2010), Master Class (2011), Arlington (2012-14), and as Tzeitel in the Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof (2015). In Washington, DC she starred as Sally Bowles in Cabaret at Olney Theatre Center, and in the spring of 2018 completed a box office record-breaking run playing Guenevere in a new production of Lerner and Lowe's Camelot at Shakespeare Theatre. At the Kennedy Center, she appeared in Master Class (with Tyne Daly). Silber's screen credits include guest roles on the television series Law & Order, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and The Mysteries of Laura. She also appeared in the 2007 Stephen King horror film 1408. In 2014 she played the title role in Kiss Me, Kate in the BBC Proms at Royal Albert Hall. Silber's debut novel After Anatevka was published in 2017. Her most recent book, White Hot Grief Parade, is a poignant-comic memoir about losing her father to cancer when she was 18.





