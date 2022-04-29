Theater Alliance Will Produce DO YOU FEEL ANGER? By Mara Nelson-Greenberg

The final production of Theater Alliance's 19th Season, Mara Nelson-Greenberg's Do You Feel Anger?, gives audiences a comedic exploration of contemporary gender, workplace, and power dynamics.

Featuring Ria Simpkins, with Nicklas Aliff, Melissa Carter, Marissa Liotta, Shaq Stuart, and James Whalen, Do You Feel Anger? opens with an empathy coach beginning her work with a debt collection agency-and clearly, this will be a challenging job. These employees can barely identify what an emotion is, much less practice deep, radical compassion for others. And while they painstakingly stumble towards enlightenment, someone keeps mugging Eva in the kitchen.

Directed by Kelly Colburn, the comedy highlights the absurdity-and the dangers-of a world where some people's feelings matter more than others'.

"Do You Feel Anger? deals with misogyny, female misogyny, vulnerability, toxic masculinity, Stockholm syndrome, altruism (or the lacktherof), safe spaces vs. brave spaces, sexual assault, inequity, the loss or gain of control and power - and so much more," says Colburn.

"As a society, we're on our way to reversing a lot of these problematic and challenging behaviors that are emblematic of capitalism and the patriarchy - but what happens if we slip up? What is at stake? What's the cost?"

Do You Feel Anger? will run from May 20 to June 11 at the Anacostia Playhouse, with preview performances on May 18 and 19. At this time, audiences must continue to wear masks throughout the performance and show proof of vaccination upon arrival.

Since before the pandemic, Theater Alliance has commissioned and produced world premiere productions. This show marks a return to including both previously-produced works and premieres across the company's season of programming.

This production is made possible through the support of the DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities, the Morris and Gwendolyn Cafritz Foundation, the Revada Foundation, the Share Fund, and the Angell Foundation. Season 19 at Theater Alliance is generously sponsored by David and Jean Heilman Grier.