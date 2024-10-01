Theater Alliance Reveals The Westerly as Temporary Venue For 2024-2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After months of searching, Theater Alliance has announced a temporary home for its 2024-25 performance season at The Westerly, located at 340 Maple Dr SW, Washington, DC 20024, steps from WMATA’s Waterfront Station on the Green Line. This exciting, unconventional space will play a vital role in sustaining Theater Alliance's mission as it searches for a permanent venue to continue its over twenty-year commitment to producing socially conscious theater, arts programming, and civic engagement in Washington, DC.

The move to The Westerly is made possible thanks to the support of Hoffman & Associates, whose mission of community-led design mirrors Theater Alliance’s commitment to fostering connection through the arts. “Hoffman & Associates’ dedication to empowering communities ensures Theater Alliance’s continued growth and innovation. This initiative is part of a pilot, year-long, innovative model for arts engagement, thanks to Mayor Bowser’s new pop-up permitting program which has allowed us to activate vacant retail space and continue to serve our community.” said Producing Artistic Director, Shanara Gabrielle.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Theater Alliance to The Westerly for their 2024-25 season,” said Hoffman & Associates Vice President Ryan Dring. “As a part of the Southwest neighborhood, The Westerly is designed to be a striking, modern residential offering with amenity spaces that are uniquely designed to foster community and inspire engagement. In fact, The Westerly reserved over 9,000 square feet for a theater or performing arts venue. Our efforts to lease the space have not been successful to date for some of the challenges that Theater Alliance references. The Mayor’s Pop-Up Program has provided an opportunity to use the space for its intended purpose while also providing a temporary home for Theater Alliance. Together, we are proud to contribute to the continued growth and vibrancy of this neighborhood we serve.”

Comments