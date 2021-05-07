Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Washington Chorus Steps Into Summer With RESILIENCE

A creative digital choral experience exploring the power and beauty of getting through, getting by, and getting to another day.

May. 7, 2021  

The Washington Chorus announces a creative digital choral experience to honor the strength and resilience of musicians, artists, creators, and audiences who continued to come together during the pandemic to share powerful artistic experiences and vibrant stories. Resilience, is a digital, cross disciplinary concert using choral music, filmmaking, and poetry to explore the power of music and the human spirit.

It premieres at 8pm ET on Friday, June 11, 2021 and is available on-demand through Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 11:59pm ET. Tickets are $15 and available here.

Featuring over 100 members of The Washington Chorus under the direction of Artistic Director Dr. Eugene Rogers, Resilience was recorded mostly from home, with some in person while following strict COVID safety protocols. Anticipated to be their final virtual offering, it's created in collaboration with visual artist Camilla Tassi and features poet Samiya Bashir, narrator Shannon Finney, violinist Akemi Takayama, tenor LaVonte Heard, and EXIGENCE Vocal Ensemble. Program highlights include the world premiere excerpt from TWC's commissioned work Here's The Thing by composer Julian Wachner and poet Samiya Bashir. Other performances include Ralph Vaughan Williams' sublime Serenade to Music and a stirring setting of Rollo Dilworth's Freedom's Plow featuring Dr. Dilworth on piano.

"From Covid-19, to issues of racism, to the loss of so many artistic endeavors and beyond, it was nothing but the willpower of humanity and our deep love for music and community that has kept us going" says Dr. Eugene Rogers, TWC Artistic Director. "This concert is a reminder of that power and strength as we continue the journey."


