The “King Of Waltz” Bringing Musical Extravaganza To UBS Arena At Belmont Park On September 17
André Rieu, the most successful classical artist in the world - will return to the United States in 2023 for a series of concert dates.
André Rieu, the most successful classical artist in the world - will return to the United States in 2023 for a series of concert dates including his first show at UBS Arena on September 17.
Known to millions around the world as the "King of the Waltz", André Rieu is a musical phenomenon like no other, a true King of Romance, having sold a massive 40 million CDs and DVDs and notched 30 Nr. 1 chart positions worldwide. Along with his 60-piece Johann Strauss Orchestra (the largest private orchestra in the world), André has created a global revival in waltz music, staging spectacular extravaganzas which are second to none.
Having received 500 Platinum Awards, three Classical Brit Awards for "Album of the Year" and billions of YouTube views, André Rieu is one of the biggest solo male touring artists in the world.
U.S. concert dates are as follows. Tickets are available on www.andrerieu.com.
More Hot Stories For You
November 30, 2022
Petaluma’s premier theater company, Cinnabar Theater, under the leadership of Artistic Director Nathan Cummings and Executive Director Diane Dragone, is proud to host a “Swingin’ New Years Eve” concert, Saturday December 31st, at 7:30pm.
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to Attend 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors
November 29, 2022
President Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will attend the 45th Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday, December 4.
Photos: First Look At A CHRISTMAS CAROL At Ford's Theatre
November 28, 2022
See photos of Charles Dickens's 'A Christmas Carol' returning to the historic Ford's Theatre with the revelry and magical moments audiences have come to know and love.
King Center & Brevard Music Group Announces R N R - Richard Elliot & Rick Braun This April
November 28, 2022
The King Center for the Performing Arts along with Brevard Music Group / Regalitos Foundation announces a new show coming to the King Center! “R n R – Richard Elliot and Rick Braun” performing LIVE at the King Center on Saturday April 1 at 7:30 PM. Tickets on sale this Friday!
Video Exclusive: Get a Behind the Scenes Look at Olney Theatre Center's Remount of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
November 28, 2022
Get a behind the scenes look at Olney Theatre Center's remount of its 2021 hit Disney's Beauty and the Beast runs through January 1, 2023, on the Mainstage. Jade Jones and Evan Ruggiero, who attracted national attention last year for their stereotype-busting performances in the lead roles, also return to star as Belle and the Beast.