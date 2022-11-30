The “King Of Waltz” Bringing Musical Extravaganza To UBS Arena At Belmont Park On September 17

André Rieu, the most successful classical artist in the world - will return to the United States in 2023 for a series of concert dates including his first show at UBS Arena on September 17.

Known to millions around the world as the "King of the Waltz", André Rieu is a musical phenomenon like no other, a true King of Romance, having sold a massive 40 million CDs and DVDs and notched 30 Nr. 1 chart positions worldwide. Along with his 60-piece Johann Strauss Orchestra (the largest private orchestra in the world), André has created a global revival in waltz music, staging spectacular extravaganzas which are second to none.

Having received 500 Platinum Awards, three Classical Brit Awards for "Album of the Year" and billions of YouTube views, André Rieu is one of the biggest solo male touring artists in the world.

U.S. concert dates are as follows. Tickets are available on www.andrerieu.com.