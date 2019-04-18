The Keegan Theatre Presents THE RELUCTANT DRAGON

Keegan PLAY-RAH-KA, the education and family programming arm of the Keegan Theatre, continues its season of theatre for young people and families with THE RELUCTANT DRAGON, by Mary Hall Surface and directed by Ricky Drummond, opening May 11 and playing weekend mornings at 11:00 am at Keegan Theatre.

Adapted by local playwright and director Mary Hall Surface, the script has been updated from the classic story to reflect the changing social dynamics in young people's lives. Director Ricky Drummond remarks, "I'm really hoping that THE RELUCTANT DRAGON will show audiences how important it is to listen to each other and to leave preconceived notions at the door. In the end, no matter what our differences, we all have a right to live and love."

THE RELUCTANT DRAGON will also be Sensory Friendly for all performances and offer ASL interpretation for select performances, to create an accessible and enjoyable atmosphere for audience members of all types. "At Keegan, we understand that every person experiences a show differently, and we welcome these differences," explains Director of Education Alexis J. Harwick. "We continue to collaborate with experts in the field in efforts to create family productions that are accessible for all, whether that is making design choices that are Sensory Friendly, providing ASL-interpreted performances, or working with childhood specialists to prepare our actors and front-of-house team for auditory and physical responses from young people."

About the play: The Village of Guildermere blames the dragon who lives upon the downs for their dying crops and sour milk. But the villagers don't know that this dragon is actually a peace-loving, poetry-spouting fellow who would much prefer a cup of tea to a battle. When Saint George arrives, the dragon and his young friend, Glaston, face quite a challenge indeed. A charming tail of unlikely friendship, this play for young people and families embraces the dramatic power of what happens when misunderstanding escalates into prejudice and violence.

The cast includes Keegan favorites Duane Richards II (Dragon), Nigel Rowe (Grimsby), MK Sagastume (Kendal), Izzy Smelkinson (Morpeth), Timothy H. Lynch (Woolchester), and Jane Petkofsky (Darby) as well as newcomer Moira Todd (Glaston). The creative and production team includes Keegan veterans Ricky Drummond (Director), Magenta Howard (Assistant Director), Allison Poms (Stage Manager), Matthew J. Keenan (Scenic Designer), Cindy Landrum Jacobs (Properties and Set Dressing Designer), Alison Samantha Johnson (Costume Designer), Gordon Nimmo-Smith (Sound Designer) as well as newcomers Hailey LaRoe (Lighting Designer) and Seo-Jin Lee (Assistant Stage Manager).

Keegan PLAY-RAH-KA, an arm of the Keegan Theatre, offers both theatrical experiences for families and creative exploration that helps empower young people and emerging artists to find their authentic voices. Learn more about Keegan PLAY-RAH-KA at keegantheatre.com/playrahka and more about the Keegan Theatre at keegantheatre.com.





