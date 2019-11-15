The Keegan Theatre Announces Holiday Lineup

The Keegan Theatre announces its lineup for the 2019 holiday season, including its beloved holiday tradition, AN IRISH CAROL, written by Dublin native and Keegan company member Matthew J. Keenan opening on December 12, a Keegan PLAY-RAH-KA production for families, THE MAGICAL PIÑATA, an original Mexican play with music featuring a book and lyrics by Karen Zacarías and music by Deborah Wicks LaPuma, opening on December 14, and the return of the beloved DC horn-and-percussion band The Harry Bells for a one-night-only holiday concert, Keegan's Greetings.

AN IRISH CAROL

AN IRISH CAROL, returning for its ninth season, runs December 12-31, 2019, at the Andrew Keegan Theatre in Washington, DC. The press opening is December 15, 2019 at 7:00 pm and performances on December 15, 22, and 29 will be ASL interpreted.

Led by Helen Hayes Award-winning director Mark A. Rhea, AN IRISH CAROL features many cast members reprising their acclaimed performances from years past, as Kevin Adams (Dave), Timothy H. Lynch (Frank), Josh Adams (Bartek), Mick Tinder (Richard), and Mike Kozemchak and Jon Townson (splitting performances as Michael) all return to familiar roles. Josh Sticklin returns to the cast in a new role, Simon, and after a three-year absence, original cast member David Jourdan returns to play Jim, a role that he originated with the premiere of the play in 2011. New to the cast is Jessie Power playing Anna.

Keegan audiences return year after year to enjoy this wildly popular production; it has become a tradition to bring friends and family to Keegan over the holidays to enjoy this uniquely Irish take on the classic tale. Set in a modern Dublin pub, AN IRISH CAROL is an homage to Dickens' classic - told as only the Irish can. The play follows one evening in the life of David, a wealthy pub owner who has lost touch with his own humanity in the interest of self-protection and material success. But on this Christmas Eve - challenged by a voice from the past, provoked by those in the present, and faced with the reality of a lonely future - David's life may change forever. AN IRISH CAROL is a modern fable, told with the biting humor and incisive candor of its Irish playwright.

THE MAGICAL PIÑATA

Keegan PLAY-RAH-KA's holiday production for families, THE MAGICAL PIÑATA, runs December 14-30, 2019, at the Andrew Keegan Theatre in Washington, DC. The press opening is on December 15, 2019. All performances are at 11:00 am and are sensory friendly, and performances on December 15, 22, and 29 will be ASL interpreted. THE MAGICAL PIÑATA is directed and choreographed by Elena Velasco with music direction by Walter "Bobby" McCoy and Marika Countouris. PIÑATA features actors Ruth Diaz, Danie Rodriguez, Andres Alejandro, and Leigh Corbett.

An original Mexican play with music, THE MAGICAL PIÑATA is about a selfish and lonely girl named Cucha who is magically transported from her town of Zapotoco, Mexico to a mysterious jungle when she encounters a seemingly plain clay pot. In the jungle, she encounters Parrot Rivera, a jungle muralist who paints the future; Señor Chapulin, a soccer star with the heart of the present; and Burro Burrito, a farmer who plows the past. But the evil Monkey King and his silly Sidekick know that the clay pot is really a magical piñata and scheme to steal it from her. Through Cucha's journey, she discovers the magic of the mundane, the roots of cultural pride and the power of sharing.

The Harry Bells: Keegan's Greetings

Following the special 7:00 pm performance of AN IRISH CAROL on Friday, December 13, Keegan presents a special holiday concert: "The Harry Bells: Keegan's Greetings," beginning at 9:00 pm. Back by popular demand, The Harry Bells holiday concert is another Keegan holiday tradition. Patrons are invited to raise a glass to the season alongside the cast of AN IRISH CAROL, while enjoying the unique sound of this wildly original, outrageously talented band. Hailing from Washington, DC, The Harry Bells is a horn-and-percussion tribute to the music of Harry Belafonte. WAMU's Michael J. West has described their sound as "boisterous," with each song "threatening to dance right out of the speakers."

This is Keegan Theatre's 23rd season performing in Washington, DC. The Keegan Theatre produces powerful productions of classic and modern plays and musicals, offered to the community at affordable prices. Our work is fueled by the highest caliber acting and design, scripts that put real people out there on the stark edges of life, and a directing approach that honors clear, authentic storytelling.





