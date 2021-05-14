The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts Announces The Millennium Stage Summer Schedule

Millennium Stage returns to the Kennedy Center with weekly, free, outdoor performance experiences curated by artists and organizations from around the Washington metropolitan area. Thursday-Saturday, May 27­­‑October 2, audiences will enjoy films, live performances, arts vendors, dance, and yoga lessons on The REACH plaza, with food and drinks from Victura Park, the Center's family-friendly outdoor wine and food garden.

These events will safely welcome the public back to the Kennedy Center to enjoy a showcase of the city's incredible artists and to celebrate the legacy, vibrancy, and vitality of our communities.

Each weekend brings a unique focus and is curated in collaboration with partner organizations throughout the region. Collaborations include United Nations High Commission for Refugees, National Theater for the Deaf, Smithsonian Asian American Center, Creative Nomads, SAMASAMA, D.C. Legendary Musicians, Step Afrika!, members of the Drag community, as well as internal partners, the Center's Culture Caucus, and more.

For schedule updates and reservations, visit the Kennedy Center website. Advance registration is required and will be available the Friday prior beginning at 10 a.m. ET. Registration does not guarantee entry to the event space. Access is first come, first served and may be restricted due to capacity. A schedule of mini-festival weekends is below, including a complete schedule for the first two weekends.