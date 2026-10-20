THE LAST VICTORIAN to Premiere at Washington Stage Guild

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Washington Stage Guild continues their “Season of Self-Delusion” with the World Premiere of The Last Victorian by JB Miller.

Miller’s satiric dark comedy features Stage Guild founding company member Lynn Steinmetz with Joshua Biatch, Nick Depinto, Patricia Hurley, and Benjamin Russell, and is directed by founding company member Laura Giannarelli.

Performances run November 19 to December 13, 2026, with four Pay-What-You-Can previews November 19-21 at the Washington Stage Guild's home, The Undercroft Theatre in the Mount Vernon Place United Methodist Church, 900 Massachusetts Avenue, NW. Opening/Press performance is Sunday, November 22 at 2:30pm.

ABOUT THE PLAY

Two failed British antique dealers, partners in both business and in life, unbelievably inherit the world's oldest person – AND try to monetize her. Soon questions surface regarding the woman’s true provenance (and age), and the dealers turn on each other. But then the tables are turned on them by the mysterious woman – who may in fact actually be the oldest person in the world. Come see if the truth is revealed. WORLD PREMIERE

ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHT

JB Miller’s plays staged in New York include Bobby Supreme at the Basic Theatre and the 29th Street Rep (as well as the Zero Theatre in Calgary, Canada; published in the Best Play series by Smith & Kraus), Shirkers at the Orenda Theater, and White Lies at Naked Angels and the Open Door Theatre. The Dorchester was staged in London at the Jermyn Street Theatre. JB cowrote the film Gringuito with Chilean director Sergio Castilla and is the author of three books (My Life in Action Painting, The Satanic Nurses, and Duch). He’s written for The New York Times, Paris Passion, Time-Out London, and The Oldie, and has received New York State, Yaddo and MacDowell Fellowships. He currently cohosts the podcast Boomer Has It! and lives in London.

ABOUT THE TEAM

The cast of The Last Victorian includes founding company member Lynn Steinmetz with Joshua Biatch, Nick Depinto, Patricia Hurley, and Benjamin Russell.

Lynn Steinmetz (Pratt) is a founding member of the Washington Stage Guild, where audiences most recently saw her as Winnie in Happy Days, Catherine Petkoff in Arms and the Man, various characters in The Good Doctor, and Kitty Warren in Mrs. Warren’s Profession (and years ago, her daughter Vivie). Over the years, Stage Guild audiences have known Lynn as various English ladies, Irish lasses, Southern belles, saucy maids, a queen or two, doting mothers, dotty mothers, a drunk chain-smoking sister, and a mischievous ghost. Over the past 40-something years, she has performed at several venues in the Washington– Baltimore area, including Arena Stage, Woolly Mammoth, Olney Theatre Center, Round House Theatre, Everyman Theatre, The Kennedy Center, the Smithsonian, and others. Lynn stud­ied at the Catholic University of America and The Juilliard School. Joshua Ariel Biatch (Featherstone) is making his Washington Stage Guild debut in this world premiere production. A recent DMV transplant, Josh studied theatre as a student at Kenyon College and as an apprentice actor with The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey. Recent credits include Measure for Measure (u/s, Folger Theatre), Romeo and Juliet (Chesapeake Shakespeare Company), Herchel and the Hanukkah Goblins (The Puppet Co.), and Bobtail Bong Bong (InterAct Story Theatre). When not on stage, Josh can be found teaching theatre, at a museum, with his nose in a book, or a sword in his hand. Nick Depinto (Roger) is a veteran of the stage and while he has not been acting since the Victorian Era his professional career spans back to 1998. Raised in Youngstown Ohio, Nick has been on 6 national tours, has an MA in Classical Acting from the Hilberry Repertory Theatre, performed on 3 continents, done voices for many characters including Colossus of the X-Men for Graphic Audio, appears as Luke Cavanaugh in the feature film Meant to Be Broken, and as the singing Peculiar-In-The-Field Cord Ravenswood for the Peculiar Book Club. Nick is a songwriter & photographer, and he believes love is love now or in any era. Thank you to the Washington Stage Guild, DC's, house of George Bernard Shaw and other antiques. Patricia Hurley (Tania) is excited to be back with Washington Stage Guild where she performed in Shaw’s Shorts and Faithless. Other regional credits include Virginia Repertory Theatre: The Cottage, Olney Theatre: Mary Poppins, A Comedy of Tenors, Misalliance, Camelot, Triumph of Love, Doubt, Sweeney Todd, The Heiress, Studio Theatre: Love, Love, Love, 1st Stage: Quilters (Helen Hayes Award nomination), Constellation Theatre: The 39 Steps, Imagination Stage: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe, Seussical The Musical, Signature Theatre: Merrily We Roll Along, The Shakespeare Theatre: Lady Windermere’s Fan,Fulton Theatre: The Spitfire Grill. Television credits include “Three Women” (STARZ), “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” ep. 408 (NBC). She received her Bachelor of Music degree from The Catholic University. Benjamin Russell (Duncan) is thrilled to be returning to Washington Stage Guild for The Last Victorian. Recent credits include Arthur Miller’s The Price with The Village Theater Group, Fun Home at Korsa Theater Company, Major Barbara, and Sam and Dede at Washington Stage Guild, Radium Girls at Metropolitan Playhouse, She Loves Me at Gulf Coast Symphony with Bryce Pinkham and Sense and Sensibility with Bedlam at the A.R.T. in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Other regional credits include Proof at Schoodic Arts; All My Sons at Mad Cow Theater, The Poor of New York, The Fifth Woman, and The Awful Truth at Metropolitan Playhouse, Sweet Bird of Youth, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof at Gallery Players, Kiss Me, Kate, The Glass Menagerie, and Much Ado About Nothing at Classical Theatre of Maryland. Benjamin trained for four years at Jayd McCarty’s The Studio/ New York and one year at the British American Drama Academy in London.

The Last Victorian is directed by Laura Giannarelli. Laura is delighted to be directing the world premiere of this funny and poignant play, having previously directed numerous productions for the Stage Guild, including Shaw’s Shorts, Candida, Widowers’ Houses, Dorothy’s Dictionary, The Good Doctor, In Praise of Love and others. A narrator since 1979 for the Library of Congress’ “Talking Books for the Blind” Program, Laura has recorded over 1300 books. A founding Stage Guild company member, Laura has acted with the company since its inception, most recently as Ftatateeta in Caesar & Cleopatra and Valeria Hunter in all three of The Victorian Ladies’ Detective Collective plays! She has also acted with many other DC-area theatres over the years. She received an Alexander Scourby Narrator of the Year Award from American Foundation for the Blind, and a Mary Goldwater award for her acting from DC’s Theatre Lobby. She shares her life with her beloved husband Clay. A graduate of Catholic University’s Drama Department., Laura is a proud member of Actors’ Equity Association.

The production team includes August Henney (Scenic Design), Marianne Meadows (Resident Lighting Design), Emily Vallozzi (Costume Design), Zhy Strowbridge (Sound Design), David Elias (Production Stage Manager), and Luca Maggs (Assistant Stage Manager).

DATES & TICKETS

The Last Victorian by JB Miller runs November 19 to December 13, 2026, with performances Thursday at 7:30pm, Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 2:30pm & 8pm, and Sunday at 2:30pm.

The run begins with four Pay-What-You-Can performances Thursday, Nov. 19 at 7:30pm, Friday, Nov. 20 at 8pm, and Saturday, Nov. 21 at 2:30pm & 8pm (Pay What You Can tickets can be purchased for any cash price at the door beginning one hour prior to curtain). Opening/Press performance is Sunday, November 22, 2026 at 2:30pm.

NOTE: There will be no performance on Thanksgiving Day (November 26). There will be an added matinee on Friday, November 27th at 2:30 PM, in addition to that evening’s 8 PM performance.

All tickets are General Admission and are $60. Student Admission is half-price with a valid Student ID. Senior Citizens 65 years and up get $10 OFF General Admission Prices. Groups of 10 or more get half-price tickets.

Special “Sweet 16” Discounted Tickets – Stage Guild is offering a limited amount of 16 tickets at the discounted price of $16 for each performance from Sun, Nov. 22 thru Sun, Dec. 13. Use the code SWEET16 (Pay-What-You-Can previews excluded as they are already discounted.)

Purchase at https://stageguild.org/buy-tickets/

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