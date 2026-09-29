Review: THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW at Washington Stage Guild

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Fans of Washington Irving’s short story of Ichabod Crane and the Headless Horseman can see The Legend of Sleepy Hollow performed as a one-man play at the Washington Stage Guild now through October 18, just in time for the Halloween season.

Entering the dark, cobwebbed tavern of the stage as Washington Irving himself, Peter Boyer leads the audience through John Minigan’s adaptation of the classic story. With only a handful of props, Boyer portrays twenty different characters throughout the tale, all with such distinct voices and mannerisms that one never questions who is speaking through him onstage, an impressive feat.

Peter Boyer as Washington Irving. Photo credit to DJ Corey Photography.

Minigan’s adaptation remains faithful to the story while playing up its humorous elements. In the Stage Guild's production, these moments occassionally turn slapstick in tone—those looking for laughs than scares will be relieved by this interpretation, though the moody set and the ominous sound of hoofbeats keep the looming presence of the Headless Horseman nearby. While perhaps falling short of the wit and sophistication of the Stage Guild’s usual productions, Sleepy Hollow promises an funny, entertaining seasonal treat for audiences of all ages.

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow is onstage at the Washington Stage Guild through October 18, 2026. Runtime is approximately 1 hour and 20 minutes (no intermission).

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 32 Days 11 Hrs 19 Min 20 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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