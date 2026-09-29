Review: THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW at Washington Stage Guild
Fans of Washington Irving’s short story can see it performed as a one-man play at the Stage Guild through October 18.
Fans of Washington Irving’s short story of Ichabod Crane and the Headless Horseman can see The Legend of Sleepy Hollow performed as a one-man play at the Washington Stage Guild now through October 18, just in time for the Halloween season.
Entering the dark, cobwebbed tavern of the stage as Washington Irving himself, Peter Boyer leads the audience through John Minigan’s adaptation of the classic story. With only a handful of props, Boyer portrays twenty different characters throughout the tale, all with such distinct voices and mannerisms that one never questions who is speaking through him onstage, an impressive feat.
Minigan’s adaptation remains faithful to the story while playing up its humorous elements. In the Stage Guild's production, these moments occassionally turn slapstick in tone—those looking for laughs than scares will be relieved by this interpretation, though the moody set and the ominous sound of hoofbeats keep the looming presence of the Headless Horseman nearby. While perhaps falling short of the wit and sophistication of the Stage Guild’s usual productions, Sleepy Hollow promises an funny, entertaining seasonal treat for audiences of all ages.
The Legend of Sleepy Hollow is onstage at the Washington Stage Guild through October 18, 2026. Runtime is approximately 1 hour and 20 minutes (no intermission).
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