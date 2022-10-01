THE HERO ART PROJECT Honoring Healthcare Heroes Launches Nationally

The HERO ART PROJECT, portraits of healthcare heroes lost in the line of duty during the pandemic, rolls out its national launch this fall with an exhibit on the National Mall and additional exhibits planned for New York (October), Miami, Texas, Georgia, New England, and the West Coast. The tribute is a collaboration between members of ARTHOUSE.NYC's artistic community and family members of doctors, nurses and other healthcare providers whose lives were lost to COVID-19.

"We wanted to give back to the heroic communities that have been on the frontlines, hence The Hero Art Project was conceived, featuring artists from around the world. Our artists work with the families to create multimedia portraits of these medical heroes to celebrate their lives, sacrifices and legacies," said Susannah Perlman, ARTHOUSE.NYC's curator, who lost her own mother, a former healthcare worker, to COVID-19 in December 2021. "Each family is able to select the artist and art style that they feel most represents the spirit of their loved one and collaborate with the artist to capture their soul."

The HERO ART PROJECT was conceived as a way to give back to the heroic healthcare communities on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. The exhibit features emerging and established artists from around the world. The project encourages people who have lost a loved one to COVID-19 while working in healthcare to request a portrait as part of the project.

Upcoming exhibits:

8th Annual Autumnal Exhibition. Location:n9 W 8th St, New York, NY 10011-9001: OCT 1 AT 7 PM - OCT 5 AT 8 PM- (select portraits will be displayed)

The Big Screen Plaza. Location: behind Kimpton Hotel on W. 29th and 6th in NYC: October 17th 4PM. The Big Screen Plaza our artists will be recognized by the City of New York for their achievements and generosity presented by First Deputy Public Advocate, Nick E. Smith. RSVP: Events@arthousenyc.com.

National Mall in Washington, DC from November 10-28, 2022

"We have every type of healthcare worker represented in The HERO ART PROJECT: doctors, nurses, PAs, NAs, and EMTs. It is our hope that the art will convey the human lives and stories behind the statistics," said Perlman, adding, "This public tribute is especially poignant as many of the families were not allowed to have public funerals and the physical comfort of their loved ones during the lockdown."

The house exhibit on the National Mall from November 10-28th is named "Marla," after Perlman's mother. The exhibit was made possible by grants from The Brave of Heart Fund and E4E Relief. THE HERO ART PROJECT is fiscally sponsored by Fractured Atlas. Portraits from the project can be viewed on the ARTHOUSE.NYC website, each one paired with a brief biography of the fallen healthcare hero.

About ARTHOUSE.NYC

ARTHOUSE.NYC: Conceived in one of the best contemporary and cutting edge art galleries in New York City, ARTHOUSE.NYC is a digital art gallery and inter- national art collective, devoted to all things artistic, colorful and larger than life in one of the greatest cities in the world. ARTHOUSE.NYC is dedicated to supporting emerging artists by creating colorful events in NYC and across the US to inspire and heal.

ARTHOUSE.NYC has also hosted a variety of exhibits and launches, including International Center of Photography, Land Art Generator Initiative, Race Forward, Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies, NY Deaf Theater, Social Media Week, JDC Entwine, Labshul, Yale University, Wings Worldquest United Nations International School, Global Fund For Widows, 5 Boro Bike Tour, NYC Marathon, Red Dot Miami, Superfine and numerous group shows.

About Susannah Perlman, founder

Susannah Perlman, founder, moved to NYC to do great things. Originally from Pittsburgh, PA, Perlman brings a comfortable, personable approach to big city living -accessible, strategic and most importantly affordable. Perlman has a strong background in both design (Macy's, Ralph Lauren, Ann Taylor and Workman Books) as well theater producing ("Nice Jewish Girls Gone Bad", "The Obama Girls of Comedy", Funny Girls on Film Festival) which has given her the skill set to effectively produce multi-faceted events.

﻿Her expertise lies in event logistics and strategy including: operations, design, marketing/PR and production coordination. She has managed multiple corporate event events across North America; her role included client communication, creating and implementing proposals and budgets, location scouting, securing permits from city agencies, sourcing vendors, problem solving, as well as supervising a team of technicians, designers and event staff to create successful experiences. She is extremely resourceful, energetic and an excellent multitasker who thrives going the extra mile to deliver flawless results.