THE FROM-HOME FEST Returns This Month

Explore the return of THE FROM-HOME FEST from October 26 to November 3, 2024, featuring an expanded lineup of innovative performances.

Seeing opportunities for virtual theatre vanish from fringe festivals almost as quickly as they had appeared, actor/creator Tia Shearer Bassett (known locally as the cancer veteran "TheatreWolf") founded a curated festival dedicated to the work that kept her feeling connected and inspired as she underwent chemotherapy in 2020: online, telephone, and by-mail theatre. After the inaugural Fest drew audiences from all over the country and even overseas - and earned award recognition for multiple shows and artists - the Fest is back for a 2nd year. Performances will run from October 26th through November 3rd, 2024.

"The From-Home Fest celebrates the theatrics that blossomed at the start of the pandemic...shows that bravely & playfully expand the definition of 'theatre,' welcome artists & audiences who may be unable to physically go to a theater, & surprise us with an experience of real human connection."

This year's expanded lineup includes artists from last year alongside creators new to the Fest:

• I Do Adore You - a live one-on-one interactive show over the phone about correspondence, friendships, and love. Created and presented by Parker Sela (CA).

• labRats - a live interactive performance online where audiences play as lab rats who have to work together to take control of their lives. Created and presented by cirqueSaw (Nicole Orabona & Nathan Leigh; NY/MA).

• Silence is Violence: The Future of the Field - a devised web series about the experiences of young Black theater artists in white spaces. Created and presented by Young Playwrights' Theater (DC area).

• David & Jonathan - an in-browser game/play-script where you uncover scenes from the lives of a golden boy and a short king as you search for details in paintings. Created and presented by Tristan B. Willis (DC area).

• Megatron-1996 - a live performance where a Megatron unit in need of repairs comes to you, a Zoom room full of repairmen, to get assistance. Created by Megan Markham; presented by Megan Markham & Phoenix Tears Productions (FL).

• The Game - a live one-on-one phone show where you play The Game for a prize that can change everything, right down to the molecules in your fingertips. Created and presented by Phoenix Tears Productions (FL).

• Glitter Vikings of a Wolfish God - a live theatrical adventure/memoir on Zoom, based on Tia's cancer treatment (but...fun). Created and presented by Flapjack Theatrics (Tia Shearer Bassett; DC area).

• SPACE - live on Zoom; SPACE isn't really about what's happening on the screen - it's about reconnecting with the space outside your screen... Created by Arshan Gailus; presented by Arshan Gailus and V. Brancazio (MA).

Free or Pay-What-You-Wish tickets to these shows can be obtained through links on the From-Home Fest website, fromhomefest.com. There will be an opening reception/mixer on Zoom the evening of October 26th, hosted by Megan Markham. Details forthcoming on the website.

Festival logo created by Bagels N Pretzels Illustration.

