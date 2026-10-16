THE EMPEROR'S NEW CLOTHES to Take Stage at Creative Cauldron

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Creative Cauldron Stage's signature Learning Theater Ensemble program will present an original adaptation of The Emperor's New Clothes/El Traje Nuevo del Emperador from November 1st through the 22nd. Adapted from the classic tale by Hans Christian Anderson, by Laura Connors Hull and Lenny Mendez, this production about the vain Emperor who surrounds himself with royal ministers who must prove their loyalty even if it means not telling him the truth, is sure to please audiences from 4 to 104. The production features Spanish language elements and original music by Matt Conner and Stephen Gregory Smith. It is sponsored by Laura and Christian Downs and J&J Painting. Opening Night is Saturday, November 7th at 7:30 pm.

Hans Christian Anderson wrote the tale in 1837, but it is believed to be based on a much older German Folk tale. The Emperor at the center of the story is not very wise, but he is very vain. He is not interested in the needs of his kingdom or subjects, but only interested in how he looks and the appearance of his castle.

In Creative Cauldron Stage's hilarious and timely adaptation, the Emperor is not only obsessed with having beautiful clothes, but also with surrounding himself with all things gold: golden arches, golden ballrooms, even a golden toothbrush. La Cuentera the village storyteller mesmerizes the children with the absurd details of the Emperor's obsessions, and actions, and soon they take in the lesson of the story and the importance of having the courage to tell the truth.

For over 16 years, Creative Cauldron's Learning Theater Ensemble program has been providing budding young actors this unique opportunity to perform in a professionally produced production that is specifically crafted for them. Each performer in the 15 member cast has an opportunity to shine in a role and be mentored by the two professional actors in the production: Lenny Mendez (La Cuentera) and Gus Knapp (The Emperor). The production runs for 12 performances and actors continue to get notes along the way. The inclusion of Spanish language in the script spawned from Creative Cauldron Stage's 'Artes Para Todos Initiative' which was launched to provide better access and inclusion for children and families from Fairfax County Title One schools where 70% of the households speak Spanish as their main language.

The Learning Theater Ensemble includes: Flor Aldana, Juliette Campagna, Franki Eckenrode, Hazel Hemmerlein, Laythrop Krasnoselsky, Ayla Naftzger-Caraway, Catherine Meinecke, Emery Rivest, Marco Mendez Romero, Gracen Schroeder, Eleanor Smits, Fleur Stewart, Ely Tarrant, Rosaline Travis, and Cordelia West.

The cast includes Gus Knapp as Emperor, Lenny Mendez as La Cuentera, Ely Tarrant, Rosaline Travis, Cordelia West, and Hazel Hemmerlein as Royal Ministers, Laythrop Krasnoselsky, Marco Mendez Romero, and Fleur Stewart as Con Men, Catherine Meineke, Juliette Campagna, Flor Aldanza, and Emery Rivest as Villagers, and Ayla Naftzger-Caraway, Frankie Eckenrode, Eleanor Smits, and Gracen Schroeder as Children.

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