MONSTERS OF THE VILLA DIODATI to Open Creative Cauldron 25th Anniversary Season
Performances will run October 8 through November 1, 2026.
Creative Cauldron Stage will launch its landmark 25th Anniversary Season with the revival of Monsters of the Villa Diodati, running October 8 through November 1, 2026.
This musical by Matt Conner and Stephen Gregory Smith travels back to the famous rainy summer of 1816 on Lake Geneva. While a storm rages outside, host Lord Byron challenges his famous literary guests to produce the ultimate tale of terror before the night ends. Monsters explores the high-stakes nature of creativity, exposing the inner demons that birthed two of Gothic literature's most iconic figures: John Polidori’s The Vampyre and Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein.
The cast includes David Landstrom as Lord Byron, Susan Derry as Mary Shelley, Ben Ribler as Percy Shelley, Alan Gutierrez-Urista as John Polidori, Rachel Cahoon as Claire Clairmont, Gretchen Midgely Kaylor as Female Swing, and John Henry Stamper as Male Swing.
The creative team includes director Matt Conner, music director Garrett Jones, scenic designer Margie Jervis, Costume Designer Tessa Grippaudo, lighting designer Lynn Joslin, and stage manager Nicholas Goodman.
|
Brian Henson's Puppet Up!
Lincoln Theatre (9/30-9/30)
|
GARBO: EL ACTOR QUE SAVÓ AL MUNDO (Garbo: The Actor Who Saved The World)
GALA Hispanic Theatre (9/03-9/27)
|
A Monument To Comedy
DC Improv (9/15-9/15)
|
Coming to America: An Immigrant Cabaret
ExPats Theatre (9/30-10/18)
|
Stonewall's Bust
The Writers Center (10/09-10/25)
|
"Treasure Island Reimagined: Jane Hawkins and the Pirate's Gold"
The Alden Theatre (10/13-10/13)
|
Doja Cat at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena (11/11-12/11)
|
Little Shop of Horrors 40th Anniversary Tour with Ellen Greene (the Original Audrey)
Lincoln Theatre (9/25-9/25)
|
The Comedy of Errors
Folger Shakespeare Library (5/18-6/27)
|
Dracula
The Washington County Playhouse (9/12-11/01)