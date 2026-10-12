Review: HUNDRED DAYS at The Keegan Theatre

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What would you do if you knew that your newly-found significant other had only 100 days to live? This is the conceit that frames the heartfelt musical Hundred Days, currently having its Washington DC regional premiere at The Keegan Theater, after successful runs in several major U.S. and foreign cities. Based on the true-life experiences of Abigail and Shaun Bengson, who wrote the music and lyrics and co-wrote the book with Sarah Gancher, Hundred Days is about their whirlwind courtship (The couple married within three weeks of meeting) and events that transpired during this short yet emotional time.

We quickly learn when Abigail (played by powerhouse Kylie Clare Truby) suffered catastrophic loss and mysterious visions when she was 15 years old, and the memories and scars of that time carry into the present action. “Being alive means being in grief,” she explains in setting up the show. Abigail later meets Shaun, a self-described introvert, (played by doe-eyed charmer Bradley Foster Smith) when she is auditioning for a band of which he is a member.

Abigail has been told in her visions that when she meets the love of her life, he will die 100 days later. When Abigail and Shaun immediately fall in love upon first meeting, she is haunted by this fatal prophecy. How the two work through Abigal’s fears and each other’s insecurities in the face of uncertainty is the subject of the piece, with their journey being told through song, and using a folk-rock-type concert as the storytelling vehicle. The music and the framing reminded me in some ways of the 2012 Broadway musical, Once.

Still, the Hundred Days score is unique and eclectic, with a good mixture of musical styles. Many of the songs are wonderful. I especially enjoyed the songs, “Bells” and “100 Days”. They are delivered not only by Truby’s Abigail and Smith’s Shaun but also by a terrific ensemble, each of which plays an instrument in addition to singing vocals in various numbers (They are referred to together as the “Family Band”) and include: Lydia Gifford, Daniel Ayoola, Lucille Rieke, Jason Wilson, Jared Kirschenbaum, Kate Roddy Moore and Tim Thulson. They perform under the steady direction of Christina A. Coakley.

Sometimes it was difficult to understand the lyrics to the songs over the exuberant band and there were occasional moments of off-key singing, but those aside, the music sounded great, especially when the entire ensemble was harmonizing. I also found the ordering of the events during the three-week courtship a little hard to follow, but that did not diminish much the impact of the piece. How Abigail and Shaun work through Abigail’s fears and the looming prophecy is profound and makes for some beautiful musical numbers and a moving resolution. A stand-out scene has Abigail and Shaun mapping out how they will live a full lifetime together in only 100 days by elongating seconds, minutes and hours into days, weeks, and years, complete with holiday and birthday celebrations. I would have enjoyed seeing that poignant scene fleshed out even more.

The production is greatly enhanced by the gorgeous lighting design of Alberto Segarra, who uses various candles, lamps, ceiling lights, and other lighting devices to set a perfect tone for this melancholy memory piece. Scenic designer (and technical director), John Sticklin, also helps to create a warm atmosphere with Persian rugs and strewn photographs framing the band. The colorful costumes by Logan Benson bring an appropriate Bohemian feel to the proceedings.

Hundred Days is a deeply autobiographical piece telling the Bergsons’ love story. It feels intimate and personal, but also invites its audience to think about their own choices in a world with no guarantees. Through songs and words, Hundred Days reminds us how precious life is and that we should never take our loved ones for granted, no matter how many days we have with them.

Hundred Days is playing at Keegan Theatre through November 15. Performance run time is approximately 75 minutes, with no intermission.

Photo Credit: Cameron Whitman

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