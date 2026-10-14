Creative Cauldron Stage Receives Grant for Behind the Scenes Project
The grant supports the theater's documentary project exploring the creation process of a black box musical production.
Creative Cauldron Stage has announced that it has received a $12,150.25 grant from ArtsFairfax for the project 'Behind the Scenes: The Making of a Black Box Musical.'
Through the 'Behind the Scenes: The Making of a Black Box Musical' project, Creative Cauldron Stage will develop, workshop and also document the creative process of making an original musical: His Girl Friday, preparing it for a world premiere opening in our 2027-28 season. His Girl Friday is a newsworthy musical comedy, based on the classic 1940 film of the same (which was named to AFI's Lists of the best American comedies). Featuring a big band score, the piece is a love letter to screwball comedies and what the fourth estate once promised.
Audiences and aspiring musical theater writers and composers will be invited to join key production meetings with the His Girl Friday creative team, as well as the workshop rehearsals and staged reading in June 2027. The final cast rehearsals in September 2027 will also be open and the production will receive its world premiere in October to open Creative Cauldron Stage's 2027-2028 season. Along the way, key moments in the creative process will be digitally recorded and these segments will be regularly shared on social media. A final digital documentary will be created and shared on Creative Cauldron's YouTube channel.
ABOUT CREATIVE CAULDRON STAGE
Creative Cauldron Stage is an award-winning non-profit theater and educational arts organization whose innovative programs in the performing and visual arts embody collaboration, experimentation and community engagement. Creative Cauldron was founded by Founding Artistic Director Laura Connors Hull in 2002. In June of 2009, Creative Cauldron acquired a permanent home in ArtSpace Falls Church, a 3,000 square foot flexible arts space that provides a venue for year-round classes, live performances of theater, music and dance and visual art exhibits. In 2023 Creative Cauldron launched a $500,000 New Home-New Horizon capacity campaign to raise funds for a move into a new theater at the corner of Broad and Washington in Falls Church City.
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