THE ADDAMS FAMILY Comes to Sterling Playmakers

"The Addams Family: A New Musical" is presented by Sterling Playmakers and appears at The Theatre at Seneca Ridge Middle School.

The Addams Family: A New Musical is a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, features an original story and it's every father's nightmare: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family- a man her parents have never met. And if that wasn't upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before- keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's "normal" boyfriend and his parents.

Although the Addams Family is a well-known story that is often nostalgic to most, the goal of the story always needs to come across. Director Jane Waldrop reflects "When thinking of this 'spooky' and 'kooky' family, a viewer may expect morbid and comedic events to befall the family on the stage as they do on the screen. However, this production of 'The Addams Family' will also shine light on the central message of the musical: that everyone deserves to be loved for who (or what) they are!" Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice write a captivating script that creates a world of interpretation that encourages designers and artists to tell this beautiful story. Andrew Lippa's score hones in to the show's central themes and pays true homage for the characters created by Charles Addams.

"The Addams Family: A New Musical" stars members of the Sterling Playmakers. The membership is comprised of individuals in the Sterling, Loudoun County region to build theater for the entire Sterling community. The production stars Rene Kieth Flores (Gomez Addams), Lizzie Bartlett Holman (Morticia Addams), Anna Hicks-Jaco (Wednesday Addams), Michael Abendshein (Fester), Andres Marrero (Pugsley Addams), Maureen Longanecker (Grandma), Timothy Gustafson (Lurch), Spencer Milligan (Lucas Beinecke), Cameo Manning (Alice Beinecke), and Jason Purdy (Mal Beinecke). Joining our ensemble that tell the story on stage, our ancestors feature Sydney Austin, Megan Bryan, Kyle Chua, Marguerite Driessen, Scotti Drumgoole, Cindy Eberhardt, Joelle Hahn, Ethan Hardy, Ceanna Leslie, Madison Norcom, Jennifer O'Reilly, Christian Rodgers, and Ovi Sufitchi

Jane Waldrop directs the production and features, Julia Braxton (Assistant Director), Jeremy Shoop (Music Director), Stacey Yvonne Claytor (Choreographer), Mary Shelton (Choreographer), Kurt Gustafson (Technical Director), Mylo Avalan-Neptune (Assistant Technical Director), Jane Waldrop (Scenic Designer), Kati Andresen (Costume Designer), Susan Devan (Properties Designer), Nour Bahri (Hair and Make-Up Designer), Ashley Williams (Hair and Make-Up), Helen Gernhardt (Production Stage Manager), Natalie Foley (Backstage Manager), Samba Pathak (Producer) among staple members of the volunteer membership at Sterling Playmakers.

For tickets and information, visit www.SterlingPlaymakers.org