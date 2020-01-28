Sweet & Sour Valentine's Day Comedy Shows Come to Busboys & Poets Takoma and Joe's Movement Emporium

Do you LOVE Valentine's Day? Sticky sweet, lovestruck, SO cute and all googly-eyed mushiness?

Or do you HATE Valentine's Day? Sourpuss, eye-rolling, don't-get-me-started-on-couples, can't stand this capitalist holiday?

Whatever camp you belong to, THIS is the show for you. We will celebrate love and roast the holiday that brings it to us on a candy-red, heart-shaped platter. At your service are two of the funniest comics to hit the stage together: Melissa Douty and Mike Brown along with Maddox Pennington and Anthony Oakes. So, bring your boo, your bestie, your boss, your baby (18+ please) and let's do this!

Curious about the show? See last year's highlights here.

Busboys & Poets Takoma

235 Carroll Street NW, Washington DC 20012

Thursday, February 13th 8pm

Price: $15 - $25

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sweet-sour-valentines-day-comedy-show-tickets-86811554697

Joe's Movement Emporium

3309 Bunker Hill Road, Mt. Rainier, MD 20712

Saturday, February 15th 8pm

Price: $15 - $25

Tickets: https://www.joesmovement.org/new-events/improbable-comedy-sweet-sour-valentines-day-comedy-show





Related Articles Shows View More Washington, DC Stories

More Hot Stories For You