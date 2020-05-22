Stream Happenstance Theater's BON VOYAGE: A HAPPENSTANCE ESCAPADE Through May 31, 2020

BON VOYAGE! A Happenstance Escapade features 6 dreamers who meet on the way to Paris at the end of the 19th Century, the obstacles and surprises they encounter, their comic misadventures at the Moulin Rouge, the Métro, the Catacombs, and the Grand Universal Exposition. This show reminds us of the beautiful values of Liberty, Equality, and Camaraderie. A delight for all ages!

This recording is of the Round House Theatre Performance run.

The Washington City Paper says, "Happenstance Theater's ensemble comedy is a gut-busting kind of funny". The Washington Post has described their work as "visually striking andwhimsical without being precious," and calls Happenstance Theater "DC's leading peddlers of whimsy.

HAPPENSTANCE THEATER is a professional company committed to devising, producing and touring original, performer-created visual, poetic Theatre. Our six-member ensemble is made up of multi-talented performers who craft all aspects of our work from concept to realization. Under the artistic co-direction of Mark Jaster and Sabrina Mandell we harvest imagery from the past and re-contextualize it in works that address eternal themes of life and death. With the simplest means - humor, music, movement, silence, text and beauty - we seek to elevate the moment when the performers and audience meet, to lift the encounter beyond the daily and pedestrian into the realms of dreams, poetry, and art. Meaning is often discovered by happenstance.

In 2016 Happenstance received three Helen Hayes Awards for Outstanding Ensemble, Outstanding Costume Design and Outstanding Lead Actor. In 2017 Happenstance received two Helen Hayes Awards for Outstanding Costume Design and Outstanding Musical Direction.

Featuring Mark Jaster, Sabrina Mandell, Gwen Grastorf, Karen Hansen, Sarah Olmsted Thomas, and Alex Vernon.

Rental is $10 for for unlimited viewings between now and May 31, 2020 AVAILABLE HERE: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/bonvoyageescapade

