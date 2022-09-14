Spooky Action Theater's 2022-2023 Season Kicks Off With MAPLE AND VINE

Spooky Action Theater's 2022-2023 season begins with Maple and Vine, by Jordan Harrison (Pulitzer Prize finalist for Marjorie Prime, writer/producer on Orange is the New Black), directed by Stevie Zimmerman. Performances begin September 29 & 30 with Pay-What-You-Can previews and run until October 23, 2022.

In Maple and Vine, Big City dwellers Katha and Ryu have become disenchanted with their 21st-century lives. The harder they try to figure out what happiness looks like, the more elusive it becomes. Then they meet Dean, from a idealistic community that exists in a permanent state of 1955.



They forsake cell phones and sushi for cigarettes and Chicken a la King, taking on new identities that challenge who they thought they were and who they might become. How far will they go--how far would you go to alter your life in the pursuit of happiness?

Speaking about his fictional Society for Dynamic Obsolescence, Harrison says, "The notion that less freedom could make you happy is a morally problematic idea...I'm hoping that the audience thinks, 'I would never do something like that. Or would I?'" The Maple and Vine cast features Emily Whitworth as Katha, Jacob Yeh as Ryu, Nick DePinto as Dean, Amanda Tudor as Ellen/Jenna and Stephen Russell Murray as Roger/Omar.

TICKETS for Maple and Vine are now on sale: $30 Thursdays & Sundays, $40 Fridays & Saturdays. Student Admission is $20 with a valid Student ID to be shown at will call. Senior Citizens, 65 years of age and over, will receive $5 OFF General Admission Prices. Specific dates & times in the calendar on our website and you can reserve your tickets HERE.