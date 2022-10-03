Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Special Offer: SOUNDS OF HAZEL at Dance Theatre of Harlem

Special Offer: See Dance Theatre of Harlem’s Stevie Wonder Ballet

Register for Washington, DC News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 03, 2022  

DANCE THEATRE OF HARLEM
Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. * Oct. 8 at 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.
Sidney Harman Hall

Experience the dazzling world-premiere ballet "Sounds of Hazel," plus the brilliant D.C. premiere of "Higher Ground" set to Stevie Wonder's Motown hits.

Washington Performing Arts presents Dance Theatre of Harlem in an exciting three-performance engagement of premieres at Sidney Harman Hall, October 7 and 8.
Choreographed by Robert Garland, "Higher Ground" is a 2021 social commentary mixing neoclassical ballet and contemporary African-American social dancing styles, set to Stevie Wonder's Motown hits.

Experience the world-premiere ballet "Sounds of Hazel" - a tribute to the life and works of 1940s American pianist, and star of stage and screen Hazel Scott. Co-commissioned by Washington Performing Arts and Dance Theatre of Harlem, the ballet features a creative team including DTH founding member and Artistic Director Virginia Johnson, Tiffany Rea-Fisher, and composer Erica Lewis-Blunt.

Get More Information





From This Author - BWW Special Offer


Special Offer: THE OUTSIDER at The Rosette TheaterSpecial Offer: THE OUTSIDER at The Rosette Theater
October 3, 2022

Special Offer: Beyond August presents Paul Slade Smith's
Special Offer: A ROOM OF OWN'S OWN at Joe's PubSpecial Offer: A ROOM OF OWN'S OWN at Joe's Pub
September 30, 2022

Special Offer: Don't miss Virginia Woolf's A Room Of One’s Own at Joe’s Pub on October 1.
Special Offer: POPCORN FALLS at Greater Boston Stage CompanySpecial Offer: POPCORN FALLS at Greater Boston Stage Company
September 30, 2022

Special Offer: Laugh-out-loud at Boston's funniest comedy play!
Special Offer: MR. SWINDLE'S TRAVELING PECULIARIUM at Harpoon & BS SwindlerSpecial Offer: MR. SWINDLE'S TRAVELING PECULIARIUM at Harpoon & BS Swindler
September 30, 2022

Special Offer: Mr. Swindle's Traveling Pecularium Makes Its New England Debut
Special Offer: THE LADY FROM THE SEA at The Filigree TheatreSpecial Offer: THE LADY FROM THE SEA at The Filigree Theatre
September 30, 2022

Special Offer: The Filigree Theatre presents THE LADY FROM THE SEA by Ibsen