Special Offer: SOUNDS OF HAZEL at Dance Theatre of Harlem

DANCE THEATRE OF HARLEM

Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. * Oct. 8 at 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Sidney Harman Hall

Experience the dazzling world-premiere ballet "Sounds of Hazel," plus the brilliant D.C. premiere of "Higher Ground" set to Stevie Wonder's Motown hits.

Washington Performing Arts presents Dance Theatre of Harlem in an exciting three-performance engagement of premieres at Sidney Harman Hall, October 7 and 8.

Choreographed by Robert Garland, "Higher Ground" is a 2021 social commentary mixing neoclassical ballet and contemporary African-American social dancing styles, set to Stevie Wonder's Motown hits.

Experience the world-premiere ballet "Sounds of Hazel" - a tribute to the life and works of 1940s American pianist, and star of stage and screen Hazel Scott. Co-commissioned by Washington Performing Arts and Dance Theatre of Harlem, the ballet features a creative team including DTH founding member and Artistic Director Virginia Johnson, Tiffany Rea-Fisher, and composer Erica Lewis-Blunt.

