Social Strategy Experience TWIST Announces First-Ever Tournament

TWIST, a virtual experience centered around a rotating series of social strategy games, has announced The Token Tournament. This new endeavor will encompass all public games scheduled for February. Players will be divided into three teams based on a sorting questionnaire that assesses their skills and allegiances. All tokens -- TWIST's "currency" -- earned in February will count towards team totals; prizes for all members of the winning team will be awarded at the end of the month.

The Token Tournament officially launches on Sunday, January 31 at 10pm EST. Players will learn their team assignments during this kickoff event, which will stream live on the TWIST Twitch channel. The Token Tournament will conclude on Sunday, February 28 at 7:30pm EST, with a live-streamed closing ceremony featuring awards and gameplay highlights from the entirety of February. To learn more about The Token Tournament rules and teams, please visit twistvirtual.com/february-token-tournament.

TWIST repurposes common forms of connection to create an immersive escape from the real world that's unique to each player, every time. Using common platforms like Zoom in new ways, TWIST combines the best elements of escape rooms, immersive theatre, and stab-you-in-the-back TV shows.

Tickets to participate start at $10; players can register for games at twistvirtual.com. TWIST offers One Act, Two Act, and Three Act experiences depending on desired length of play. The initial slate of February games will include:

Two Act - Tuesday, February 2; 8-10:30pm EST

Two Act - Friday, February 5; 9-11:30pm EST

Brunch at The Manor - Sunday, February 7; 12pm-2:30pm EST | A fan favorite! Join our monthly brunch soiree -- pajamas and mimosas encouraged.

Two Act - Thursday, February 11; 9-11pm EST

Three Act - Saturday, February 13; 8-11:30pm EST

Two Act - Sunday, February 21; 2-4:30pm EST

Late Night at The Manor - Friday, February 26; 10pm-12am EST | Players will receive a recipe for an exclusive cocktail created specifically for this relaxed, late night event.

Each TWIST experience is made up of a combination of smaller individual games, allowing for multiple permutations and endless replayability. All games were developed exclusively for and by TWIST by theatre professionals, with the intention of forging connections and collaborations during this digital-first era.

TWIST is the brainchild of Joshua Gustafson, a New York City-based Equity stage manager whose recent credits include The Inheritance and Hadestown on Broadway. TWIST was developed in collaboration with Max Schwager, a company manager with regional credit at venues like McCarter Theatre Center and Shakespeare Theatre Company; Eric Mattingly, a Lexington, Kentucky-based stage manager who most recently worked on the national tour of Disney's Frozen; and Eric Mayer, a Columbus, Ohio-based stage manager with national tour highlights including Hello, Dolly! and Hamilton.