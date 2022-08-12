Single Tickets For Woolly Mammoth's 2022-23 Break Out Season On Sale Now

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company has announced that single tickets for the 2022-23 season will be available for purchase starting August 12. Regular price tickets start at $29, with a range of special discounts available for those 30 and under, military, educators, and more.

Woolly Mammoth's upcoming 2022-23 season is a Break Out collection of unconventional storytelling, filled with characters who upend roles, rules, and regimes, and authentic, in-your-face playwriting voices. With a world premiere, a US premiere, and four regional premieres, Woolly's 43rd season is a rallying cry for audiences to break old routines and step into the new.

The season includes AIN'T NO MO', IS THIS A ROOM, SEVEN METHODS OF KILLING Kylie Jenner, THE NOSEBLEED, and INCENDIARY. Woolly will also be co-presenting THE JUNGLE with Shakespeare Theatre Company (STC) at Sidney Harman Hall; tickets for THE JUNGLE will be available in a special pre-sale for Golden Ticket holders and STC subscribers starting the week of August 15.

Single Tickets for the 2022-2023 season - with the exception of THE JUNGLE - can be purchased online at woollymammoth.net, by phone at (202) 393-3939, or via email at tickets@woollymammoth.net.



Tickets for THE JUNGLE will be available in an exclusive pre-sale starting August 15 for Golden Ticket holders and Shakespeare Theatre Company subscribers. Golden Ticket holders can call STC's box office at (202) 547-1122 for access.

Golden Tickets provide extraordinary access to Woolly's 2022-23 season. One Golden Ticket is priced at $365, with a limited number available at a more accessible price of $229. The Golden Ticket offers a seat to any project Woolly does during the 2022-23 season - with the exception of THE JUNGLE - on any date, in any seat, for as many times as desired (subject to availability). Golden Ticket holders receive priority access to purchase tickets for THE JUNGLE.

Golden Tickets for the 2022-23 season can be purchased online at woollymammoth.net, by phone at (202) 393-3939, or via email at tickets@woollymammoth.net.

Quads are a group of 4 tickets that you pre-purchase bundled together at a discount. They can be redeemed later for any show in our building, any night, any seat.

See four shows all by yourself (or buy 2 quads to see each show with a buddy)

Pick two shows for you and a friend to see together

Have a double date night with you, your partner, and another couple

See one show with three friends

Find more ways to switch it up

*NOTE: Quads are not valid for THE JUNGLE

Quads are priced at $150 or $37.50 per ticket.

ABOUT THE 2022-23 SEASON

AIN'T NO MO'

In association with Baltimore Center Stage

By Jordan E. Cooper

Directed by Lili-Anne Brown

Regional Premiere

September 11-October 9, 2022

It's the final boarding call for African American Airlines' Flight 1619 to Africa, and every Black person in the United States gets a free ticket. In a kaleidoscope of scenes capturing the moments surrounding this outrageous departure, Jordan E. Cooper's vibrant, no-holds-barred comedy examines the lives of Black Americans in the aftermath of the election of a Black president - and hurtling toward the point of no return. AIN'T NO MO' is "...thrilling, bewildering, campy, shrewd, mortifying, scary, devastating, and deep" (The New York Times).



IS THIS A ROOM



By special arrangement with Dori Berinstein, Sally Horchow, and Matt Ross; Half Straddle; and Vineyard Theatre

Conceived and directed by Tina Satter

Regional Premiere

November 30-December 23, 2022

A thrilling true story. On June 3rd, 2017, 25-year-old former Air Force intelligence specialist Reality Winner is confronted at her front door by two FBI agents. Their conversation ricochets between the casual and the caustic before Reality is taken into custody and charged with leaking evidence of Russian interference in U.S. elections. Using the actual FBI transcript of the interrogation, Obie Award-winner Tina Satter repeats the gripping drama that unfolded between witty Reality and the agents who question her.

SEVEN METHODS OF KILLING Kylie Jenner

The Royal Court Theatre production

Presented in association with The Public Theater's Under the Radar Festival

By Jasmine Lee Jones

Directed by Milli Bhatia

US Premiere

February 4-March 26, 2023

When Forbes Magazine declares Kylie Jenner a "self-made" billionaire, Cleo takes to Twitter to call out white women who co-opt and profit from Black culture. Soon online discourse spills into reality, blurring the tenuous lines between internet personas and who we are IRL. On the internet, actions don't always speak louder than words.



THE NOSEBLEED

Written and directed by Aya Ogawa

Regional Premiere

March 31-April 23, 2023

Are we doomed to repeat the mistakes of our parents? Through a series of absurd autobiographical vignettes, Aya Ogawa's THE NOSEBLEED delves into the sh*t show of parenthood, as both a parent and a child - and what it takes to forgive. A trip to their home country of Japan, a child's nosebleed, and the hit reality TV show The Bachelor come together in this "wackily funny, psychologically insightful" (The New York Times) theatrical tribute to Ogawa's father, with surprises like a healing ritual for the audience and a transcendent appearance by a 20th century icon.



INCENDIARY



By Dave Harris

Directed by Monty Cole

World Premiere

May 29-June 25, 2023

Tanya is a Black mother determined to break her son Eric out of death row - or die trying. She'll need guns, to get her hair done, and to f*ck some people up. As time ticks towards the fateful date of Eric's execution (and birthday), the play explodes into a collision of the hilarious and tragic. In this world premiere, playwright Dave Harris harnesses the storytelling techniques of comic books and video games to explore the complexities of generational trauma and daring heroism with his singular, satirical style.

AVAILABLE THROUGH Shakespeare Theatre Company

THE JUNGLE



Co-presented with Shakespeare Theatre Company at Sidney Harman Hall

By Joe Murphy and Joe Robertson

Directed by Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin

Regional Premiere

March 28-April 16, 2023

Welcome to the Jungle: a camp of stateless citizens outside Calais, France, the temporary home for thousands of people searching for refuge, forced to build a new society from nothing, at the crossroads of cultures and countries. Residents from Syria, Afghanistan, Sudan, and a host of other countries share their stories of loss, fear, community, and hope as they dream of crossing the English Channel to begin a new life. Framed with "poignancy and power" (The New York Times Critic's Pick), THE JUNGLE is an extraordinary panorama of people suffering and dreaming, surviving and living, coming together in a time of crisis. Woolly teams up with Shakespeare Theatre Company to bring this immersive theatrical experience to DC, in which "theatre shakes hands with the world" (The Sunday Times).

NOTE: THE JUNGLE is not included on Woolly Mammoth's Golden Ticket. Golden Ticket holders and Shakespeare Theatre Company subscribers will receive priority to purchase tickets starting August 15.

The Tony Award-winning Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company creates badass theatre that highlights the stunning, challenging, and tremendous complexity of our world. For over 40 years, Woolly has maintained a high standard of artistic rigor while simultaneously daring to take risks, innovate, and push beyond perceived boundaries. One of the few remaining theatres in the country to maintain a company of artists, Woolly serves an essential research and development role within the American theatre. Plays premiered here have gone on to productions at hundreds of theatres all over the world and have had lasting impacts on the field. Currently co-led by Artistic Director Maria Manuela Goyanes and Interim Managing Director Ted DeLong, Woolly is located in Washington, DC, equidistant from the Capitol and the White House. This unique location influences Woolly's investment in actively working towards an equitable, participatory, and creative democracy.

Woolly Mammoth stands upon occupied, unceded territory: the ancestral homeland of the Nacotchtank whose descendants belong to the Piscataway peoples. Furthermore, the foundation of this city, and most of the original buildings in Washington, DC, were funded by the sale of enslaved people of African descent and built by their hands.