Signature Theatre Releases SIGNATURE VINYL Concert

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Signature Vinyl stars Shayna Blass, Natascia Diaz, Christian Douglas, Jade Jones, Rayshun Lamarr and more.

Signature Theatre's cinematic concert Signature Vinyl is now available for streaming. This fully-produced, 80 minute professionally filmed experience features 26 local singers and musicians, and was safely filmed at several outdoor locations across the DC area. Tickets are available at SigTheatre.org/Signature-Vinyl for a donation amount of $25 or more.

Put your records on for a sizzling tribute to the golden age of the turntable featuring the hits of Stevie Wonder, The Beatles, Carole King, Marvin Gaye, Berry Gordy, Joni Mitchell, Elton John and others. 19 of Signature's favorite performers including Nova Y. Payton, Natascia Diaz, Tracy Lynn Olivera and Robbie Schaefer team up with Mark G. Meadows and The Movement to put a spin on songs such as "September," "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road," "Signed Sealed Delivered (I'm Yours)," "Up on the Roof" and more in a cinematic concert.

Directed and conceived by Matthew Gardiner (A Chorus Line, West Side Story) with music direction by Mark G. Meadows, Signature Vinyl stars Shayna Blass (Signature's Freaky Friday, Theater J's The Last of Ballyhoo), Natascia Diaz (Signature's Passion, Broadway's Man of La Mancha), Christian Douglas (Signature's Gun & Powder, Arena Stage's Newsies), Jade Jones (Signature's Motown: The Reprise, Shakespeare Theatre's The Amen Corner), Rayshun Lamarr (Signature's Gun & Powder, NBC's The Voice), Mark G. Meadows (Signature's Jelly's Last Jam, Ain't Misbehavin'), Kevin McAllister (Signature's Blackbeard, Broadway's Come from Away), Crystal Mosser (Signature's Grand Hotel, Billy Elliot), Katie Mariko Murray (Signature's Passion, ARSNova's KPOP the Musical), Inès Nassara (Signature's Spunk, Ford Theatre's The Wiz), Tracy Lynn Olivera (Signature's Assassins, A Little Night Music), Solomon Parker III (Signature's Ain't Misbehavin', Monumental Theatre's Pippin), Nova Y. Payton (Signature's Assassins, Shakespeare Theatre's The Amen Corner), Maria Rizzo (Signature's A Chorus Line, Arena Stage's Anything Goes), Robbie Schaefer (Signature's Light Years, Eddie From Ohio), Awa Sal Secka (Signature's Gun & Powder, Ford Theatre's Into the Woods), Shayla Simmons (Signature's Dreamgirls, NextStop Theatre Company's The Mountaintop), Kanysha Williams (Signature's Ain't Misbehavin', ArtsCentric's The Wiz), and Rachel Zampelli (Signature's Assassins, Olney Theatre's The Amateurs). Music accompaniment is by Mark G. Meadows and the The Movement, with Mark G. Meadows on keyboard, Eliot Seppa on bass, Jack Kilby and Dante Pope on drums, Deante Haggerty-Willis and Noah Pierce on guitar and Trey Sorrells on sax. The concert was filmed by Chiet Productions and edited by James Gardiner.

Streaming tickets are available at SigTheatre.org/Signature-Vinyl for a donation of $25 or more.

Signature Vinyl is sponsored by Peter and Ann Tanous and Jeffrey Thurston and Charlie Berardesco. Music is sponsored by the Meredith Foundation.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You