Signature Theatre Announces Plays for SIGWORKS: MONDAY NIGHT NEW PLAY READING SERIES

Signature Theatre has announced the fifth season of SigWorks: Monday Night New Play Reading Series. This season Signature will be presenting four plays - At the Full Yum by Rahima R. Rice, The Story of Walter by Audrey Cefaly, One-Shot by Andrew Rosendorf, and Light by Jarrin Davis.

"Our commitment to local playwrights continues this year with our annual Monday Night Reading Series, however this season our reading series will move completely online," said Signature Theatre Associate Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner. "I'm thrilled to highlight these 4 remarkable voices over the coming months and can't wait to share their work in this new virtual setting."

"We are excited to continue the important work of play development and nurturing local playwrights in our new pandemic reality," said Signature Theatre Managing Director Maggie Boland. "This is just the beginning of some very exciting virtual content that we will announce over the coming months."

SigWorks: Monday Night New Play Readings is an initiative which highlights and supports the work ofa??DMVa??and regional playwrights. This series is an opportunity for playwrights, actors, directors, and patrons to explore new plays in a fun and informal environment. Each reading will include a post-show Q&A with the playwright and director. Over the last five years, four plays developed as part of the SigWorks program have gone on to full productions at Signature Theatre including The Gulf by Audrey Cefaly, 4,380 Nights by Annalisa Dias, Masterpieces of the Oral and Intangible History of Humanity by Heather McDonald and Easy Women Smoking Loose Cigarettes by Dani Stoller. The Gulf has gone on to major international productions and was the winner of the 2018 Lammy Award for LGBTQ Drama and a recipient of the Edgerton New American Play Award.

The readings are free and will be made available on Signature Theatre's YouTube Channel (@sigtheatre) on the dates and times listed below. Each plays will remain online for three weeks after the premiere. See full schedule of featured plays below.

At the Full Yum

by Rahima R. Rice

September 21, 2020 at 7PM

Complete opposites Darecia and Jacob struggle to civilly co-parent their teenage son, Ohaji, in their Northeast DC neighborhood. When a riot that breaks out after a Black teenager is killed by police causes a lockdown, the two are trapped together - with Ohaji nowhere to be found.

The Story of Walter

by Audrey Cefaly

December 7, 2020 at 7PM

Walter, a recently single father to a spunky seven-year-old daughter, struggles to navigate the world of single parenthood with dating and learning to live again. The latest work by Audrey Cefaly (The Gulf) is a thoughtful, funny and quietly beautiful journey from loneliness and depression to hope and love - and what it means to be a family.

One-Shot

by Andrew Rosendorf

February 8, 2021 at 7PM

In 1999, a bigoted slur is spray painted onto a video rental store in McLean, Virginia, disturbing, and possibly outing, the owner and his high-school employees. A life-changing film scholarship hangs in the balance as secrets are thrust into the open in a riveting examination of race, sexuality and identity in a world on the cusp of the digital age.

Light

by Jarrin Davis

April 5, 2021 at 7PM

A prodigal sister returns home and upends the lives of her devout younger sister, family friends and, most of all, the eleven-year-old son she abandoned. The inevitable collision sparks a crisis that will either greatly reward or destroy everything they treasure in an intricate and suspenseful portrayal of one Black family's journey of forgiveness.

For more information about the series visit SigTheatre.org

