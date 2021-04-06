Sam Bolen, Christian Douglas and Bobby Smith to Star in MIDNIGHT AT THE NEVER GET

Signature Theatre has announced the full cast and dates for Midnight at The Never Get, the third production in the Signature Features 2021 Season. With book, music and lyrics by Jonathan Larson grant winner Mark Sonnenblick (Independents, Dragons Love Tacos) Midnight at The Never Get features the performance of a lifetime from a 1960s underground gay nightclub in Greenwich Village. Midnight at The Never Get will be available to stream from April 30 through June 21 in HD on Marquee TV, an on-demand streaming platform dedicated to global arts and culture. Signature Features subscribers will receive early access to streaming. Single stream tickets are available to purchase for $35 and subscriptions to the full season for $200. Tickets and subscriptions can be purchased at SigTheatre.org. The show will be available to stream for 72 hours after patron's initial viewing has begun. Closed Captioning and an audio described version will be available in English.

If life is a rehearsal for your memory, what moment would you replay? It is 1965 in New York City and cabaret crooner Trevor is in love-with Arthur, his songwriter. With their romance outlawed, the two create an act in the back room of an illegal Greenwich Village gay bar. However, pressures from a world on the cusp of change expose an ache for what they could never have in a wistful and whimsical serenade with tunes reminiscent of the Great American Songbook.

Starring Sam Bolen (Lucille Lortel Award for Midnight at The Never Get, New York City Center Encores!'s Gentlemen Prefer Blondes) and Christian Douglas (Signature Vinyl, Arena Stage's Newsies), and featuring Bobby Smith (Simply Sondheim, Studio Theatre's A Class Act).

"Mark Sonnenblick has written a musical that is romantic and heartbreaking," says Associate Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner. "It's a story about the tectonic power of a love affair and the trace it leaves behind, for better or worse. I'm very excited to bring this haunting and moving musical into your living rooms with this filmed production."

"Central to Signature Theatre's mission is the development and promotion of new musicals," says Managing Director Maggie Boland. "Midnight at The Never Get is a heartfelt and bittersweet story of love and yearning and we are thrilled to be a part of its bright and promising future as part of the American musical canon."

Midnight at The Never Get's book music and lyrics are written by Mark Sonnenblick with conception by Sam Bolen, Max Friedman, and Mark Sonnenblick. Directed by Signature's Associate Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner (Simply Sondheim, A Chorus Line), with Music Direction by Angie Benson (Assassins, Olney Theatre Center's Singin' in the Rain), the complete creative team includes Costume Design by Frederick P. Deeben (Georgie: My Adventures with George Rose; PCPA Theaterfest's Oklahoma!), Lighting Design by Adam Honoré (Daniel J. Watts' The Jam: Only Child, The Public's Ain't No Mo), Sound Design by Ryan Hickey (Simply Sondheim, Gun & Powder), Orchestrations by Adam Podd (NYMF's Peter Who?, Pope! (an epic musical)), Casting by Kelly Crandall d'Amboise (Simply Sondheim, Light Years), and Production Coordinator Kerry Epstein (Daniel J. Watts' The Jam: Only Child, Simply Sondheim). The production was filmed by Chiet Productions, Director of Photography Justin Chiet, Associate Producer/Editor James Gardiner, with assistant editing by Natalie Ridgley.

Midnight at The Never Get is sponsored by Celie & Tabitha Niehaus and The Ted & Mary Jo Shen Charitable Gift Fund. Lighting is sponsored by an anonymous donor and music is sponsored by The Meredith Foundation.

Photo credit: Christopher Mueller